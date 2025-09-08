Derrick Henry scores 107th career rushing touchdown, and intermittent fasting might be his greatest weapon

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry reached another milestone on Sunday night, scoring his 107th career rushing touchdown in a season-opening win over the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL. It seems like Henry's empty stomach, or his intermittent fasting schedule, may be fueling his record-setting pace. Derrick Henry's durability and late-career production are tied to a strict training program that includes intermittent fasting.(Getty images via AFP)

The 30-yard score in the second quarter moved Henry past Hall of Famer Jim Brown for sole possession of sixth place on the NFL’s all-time rushing touchdown list. Henry and Brown entered the game tied at 106. Now, Henry stands three touchdowns shy of Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton, who finished his career with 110. Brown reached 106 touchdowns in 118 games, while Henry did it in 136. Payton got to 110 in 190 games, meaning Henry is tracking ahead of his pace.

The touchdown also added to Henry’s push up the rushing yards leaderboard. With 11,438 yards, he passed Steven Jackson for 18th place. At his career average of 1,428 yards per 17-game season, Henry is on pace to surpass 12,000 yards by midseason, which would make him the 17th player to do so.

Derrick Henry and intermittent fasting

Henry’s durability and late-career production are tied to a strict training program that includes intermittent fasting. Despite being a 6-foot-3, 252-pound power runner, Henry resists eating breakfast. He works out in the morning before his first meal of the day, which often doesn’t come until noon or later.

“I just love breakfast food,” Henry told The Athletic during training camp. “That’s my weak spot, for sure. I love it all. I mean, I (crave) breakfast any time of the day. It doesn’t matter,” as reported by New York Times.

Still, Henry avoids it, believing the discipline helps keep his body sharp at age 31. Last season, his first with the Ravens after eight with the Tennessee Titans, Henry ran for 1,921 yards, the second-highest total of his career. He averaged a career-best 5.9 yards per carry and tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns.

Henry has been a five-time Pro Bowler

Henry has already been a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time rushing champion. He tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns three times, including last season. The Ravens signed him in 2024, then extended him this past spring.

With his latest milestone, Henry continues to climb the NFL record books. His production shows no sign of slowing, and his unusual diet approach may be one reason why.