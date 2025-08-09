Chicago Bears' new stadium update: CEO Kevin Warren 'still extremely focused' on Arlington Heights

Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren spoke to reporters Friday and provided an update on the team's plans to build a new stadium, which has been in motion for a while now. Amid the Bears plan to build the proposed stadium in Arlington Heights, a neighborhood in Illinois' Cook County, an update on the project's progress was long-awaited. Chicago Bears' Dominique Robinson and Dayo Odeyingbo at Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall on July 28, 2025 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Getty Images via AFP)

Warren said that the Chicago Bears are still "very much focused" on Arlington Heights as their new home stadium. He revealed that the franchise is in discussion with local leaders to adopt the neighborhood as their new home and talks are "progressing."

“Still extremely focused on Arlington Heights…," Warren said. "We strongly believe that’s the only location in Cook County to build a fixed roof stadium.” He then went on to reveal further details about the stadium's construction.

"From a construction standpoint, in Minnesota, we actually broke ground in December. And so there's no issues from a weather conditioning standpoint. And these construction companies are so skilled, they know what needs to be done from a timing standpoint," he added.

"So this is somewhat similar by breaking ground in December that we had in Minnesota and we were able to get the stadium built. The US Bank stadium (was) built in 30 months."

He then revealed that the design has been finalized and designer, David Manica, has already finalized the design of the stadium. "As you know, we're in the market now from an RFP standpoint to hire an architect of record who will work with David Manica," he added, indicating that construction could soon start at the Illinois borough.