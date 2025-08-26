Desmond Watson's agent gives big update on NFL future after Buccaneers release: ‘Job's not finished'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived defensive tackle Desmond Watson, who made history as the heaviest player in NFL history. According to The Sporting News, Watson was officially released on Monday due to concerns over his ability to lose weight and fully engage in team practices. Tampa Bay Buccaneers released defensive tackle Desmond Watson on Monday.(AP)

NFL reporter Greg Auman posted on X, “Bucs are waiving rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson, who had been on the non-football illness list all of training camp. Had needed to get his weight down -- could have moved him to reserve-NFI, but they'll cut him outright. Not going to practice squad at the moment.”

Desmond Watson's agent provides update

Watson's agent, EJ Gonzalez, told Associated Press reporter Rod Maaddi that Watson remains focused on his football career.

“He’s still working,” Gonzalez said. “Job’s not finished."

Desmond Watson's weight challenges and team expectations

The undrafted rookie from Florida weighed in at 464 pounds before the draft. According to Buccaneers GM Jason Licht, the team established specific conditioning milestones for Watson, but he was unable to meet them and did not play in any preseason games.

At the start of training camp, the Buccaneers placed Watson on the non-football injury/illness (NFI) list as part of efforts to help him lose weight.

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles commented on Watson's situation during training camp: “It's just about trying to get him better, to be a healthier player and getting him on the field a little more. That's kind of where I'm at right now. He's working at it and we're working with him and that's all you can ask right now."

Watson remained on the NFI list and was never activated for practice.