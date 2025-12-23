Despite another loss, Buccaneers still would secure the NFC South with two wins Despite another loss, Buccaneers still would secure the NFC South with two wins TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still control their playoff hopes despite losing for the sixth time in seven games.

Two victories in the final two games will give them a fifth straight division title. The Bucs could even lose at Miami and still win the NFC South by beating Carolina in Week 18 if the Panthers lose to Seattle .

That’s the good news for the Buccaneers. Reality says they’re not going anywhere after a 23-20 loss at Carolina on Sunday further dampened what once was a promising season.

Even if they manage to finish first, this team doesn’t seem capable of competing with a superior opponent in the wild-card round. The Seahawks, Rams or 49ers would likely play the winner of the NFC South in the first round of the playoffs.

The Bucs started 3-0 and were 6-2 heading into a bye. But they’ve only won once since beating New Orleans on Oct. 26. They're closer to a major overhaul that could cost coach Todd Bowles his job rather than making a deep playoff run.

A playoff appearance might not be enough to keep Bowles around. The Glazer family once fired Tony Dungy after consecutive playoff disappointments.

“Our biggest thing is our confidence is good and our camaraderie is good and that’s high but that’s not enough right now,” Bowles said. “It’s the execution that we’re lacking and missing a few things here and there. We shot ourselves in the foot enough to lose this ball game by three. We understand that. We definitely understand that and we got to take it one day at a time and again, I think the guys are accountable. The coaches are accountable. Hopefully, in two weeks we get a chance to see them again and play for something.”

Baker Mayfield threw a game-ending interception in the final minute from the Panthers 42 with a chance to drive for a game-tying field goal. He miscommunicated with star receiver Mike Evans on the play. It’s the second straight game Mayfield has made a critical mistake late. His pick in the fourth quarter last week helped the Falcons overcome a 28-14 deficit in a 29-28 win at Tampa Bay.

“We have to win out to win the division and get into the playoffs. It’s as clear as it can be,” Mayfield said. “Too many penalties on offense. Just keep shooting ourselves in the foot and got to finish with seven in the red zone instead of three. Same story, different day.”

Run game. The Bucs had 169 yards rushing on 33 carries, though they seemed to run too much and didn’t keep the ball in Mayfield’s hands with all of his receivers healthy and playing.

Passing game. Mayfield has thrown for 200 yards just twice in the last eight games. Even with Evans, Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan back to join Emeka Egbuka, Mayfield hasn’t been able to get in rhythm.

Kicker Chase McLaughlin made his 12th straight field goal from 50 yards or beyond.

Right tackle Luke Goedeke. He was flagged for a false start twice, holding once and ineligible man downfield that was declined.

LB Anthony Nelson injured his knee. CB Zyon McCollum and LG Ben Bredeson are on injured reserve.

1-7 — That’s the Bucs’ record when they commit a turnover.

The Buccaneers visit the Dolphins on Sunday.

