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Dianna Russini-Vrabel saga: Dave Portnoy drops brutal reaction to The Athletic resignation

NFL reporter Dianna Russini resigns amid controversy over leaked images and media speculation.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 12:28 pm IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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On Tuesday, prominent NFL reporter Dianna Russini announced her resignation from The Athletic. The announcement was followed by a series of images released by The New York Post in which the reporter was seen mingling with New England coach Mike Vrabel. This happened just before the day before the NFL meeting that was held last month.

Russini stated “media frenzy” is the reason

Dianna Russini has been married to Kevin Goldschmidt since 2020, after dating for about five years. (X/@ReclaimD1)

The resignation letter explained the reasons behind it.”This media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. ... I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

Read More: Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel saga takes a turn; ex-Atheltic reporter shares new career update

The said pictures released had also sparked more controversy online when the users started to dig up the clips of Russini putting down her husband on Live TV. She said that the speculations had escalated to an unfair level for her, “In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.”

Portnoy’s reaction

Even though this was an allegation that was still under investigation, the appearance of a conflict can erode credibility. ... This looks bad for (Russini and Vrabel). Sources should be respectful. They should always treat the media with professionalism and respect.”, the president added to his statement.

 
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Home / Sports / US Sports / Dianna Russini-Vrabel saga: Dave Portnoy drops brutal reaction to The Athletic resignation
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