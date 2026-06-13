Did Landon Donovan get a hair transplant? US soccer legend's new look sparks buzz during World Cup coverage

Landon Donovan, one of the most decorated players in United States soccer history, found himself at the center of a social media buzz during Fox Sports' coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Landon Donovan became a trending topic during Fox Sports' FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage after fans noticed his dramatically different hairstyle (Landon Donovan Instagram ) The 44-year-old former USMNT captain appeared on air ahead of the United States' match against Paraguay, but many viewers focused less on the game and more on his noticeably fuller head of hair. The appearance triggered speculation online about whether Donovan had undergone a successful hair transplant after previously discussing his struggles with hair loss. Read more: FIFA fan festival Philadelphia: Your complete guide to the city's massive 2026 World Cup party Why fans are talking about Donovan's hair Donovan's appearance stood in sharp contrast to the look many viewers remembered from Euro 2024 coverage. During that tournament, he went viral after undergoing a hair transplant procedure. The treatment had drawn significant attention online due to its patchy appearance during the recovery stage.

This time, viewers saw Donovan with significantly fuller hair while working as a studio analyst for Fox Sports' World Cup coverage. A surprised user on X wrote, “Does Landon Donovan have a rug on or did he get hair plugs? That guy was balding big time last I saw him.” Fans also flooded social media with comments praising what many described as a remarkable transformation. A user on X shared a before-and-after of Donovan's hair transplant and jokingly wrote, “Someone get me Landon Donovan’s hair guy!”