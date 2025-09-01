Did Piotr Szczerek’s company Drogbruk face 15% of stock drop after US Open hat-snatching row? Here's the truth

A viral moment at the 2025 US Open has thrust the Polish businessman Piotr Szczerek into the spotlight after he was captured snatching a signed cap from tennis player Kamil Majchrzak, which was originally intended for a young boy. The incident quickly drew backlash online, with critics accusing Szczerek of spoiling a magical moment for the young boy. Piotr Szczerek faces backlash over a cap-snatching incident at the 2025 US Open.(X)

Amid the controversy, a viral social media post has circulated, claiming that his company Drogbruk has seen a 15% drop in the wake of the incident.

Did Piotr Szczerek's company lose 15% of its value since hat-snatching incident?

The viral social media post stated, “His company lost 15% of it's value for 'it's just a hat'.” The post further claimed, “Piotr Szczerek, a Polish millionaire CEO, who snatched a signed cap intended for a young fan during the 2025 US Open, it sparked widespread outrage and led to a 15% drop in his company Drogbruk's stock value within 24 hrs. ”

The claims of “15% drop in his company Drogbruk's stock value within 24 hrs” remain unverified.

Szczerek's company sees drop in Google rating

However, Szczerek's company currently holds a 1.3-star rating on Google reviews, with the majority of recent one-star reviews criticizing his behaviour at the US Open.

One of the reviews on his company read, “Who would want to do business from someone who steals from a child? You are a low-down piece of dirt.” “Terrible CEO, if he does that to a kid imagine how he runs his business,” another stated.

Meanwhile, review website TrustPilot has put up a notice on the company's page saying that it is “currently closed for new reviews due to media attention,” as per Newsweek.

Piotr issues an apology following the controversy

The Polish businessman has issued an apology after he received massive criticism online due to the cap snatching incident. He issued the apology to the child and admitted that he “made a serious mistake.”

In his apology on social media, he stressed that it was not his intention, but “it doesn't change the fact that I hurt the boy and let the fans down. The cap has been given back to the boy, and I apologize to the family.”