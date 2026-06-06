Does Mirra Andreeva have a boyfriend? All we know as 19-year-old Russian wins first Grand Slam title at French Open

Mirra Andreeva, 19, has evolved from a gifted teenager into a Grand Slam champion on Court Philippe-Chatrier this past Saturday. Russia's Mirra Andreeva holds the trophy after winning the French Open tennis tournament women's singles final match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska on day 14 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 6, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (AFP)

In only her fourth appearance at Roland-Garros, Andreeva triumphed over qualifier Maja Chwalinska with a score of 6-3, 6-2, making her the youngest women’s singles champion in Paris since Monica Seles claimed her third consecutive RG title in 1992 at the age of 18.

Andreeva commenced her Grand Slam journey by qualifying for her first major main draw at Roland-Garros in 2023. Two years prior, she made a significant impact on the global stage with a remarkable run to the semifinals.

Under the guidance of former world No.2 and Roland-Garros 2000 runner-up Conchita Martinez, Andreeva has now outdone the Spaniard by one step, securing the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen.

Also Read: Mirra Andreeva net worth: Russian player defeats Maja Chwalinska to clinch maiden French Open title