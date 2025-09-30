Dolphins star spills the beans on Tyreek Hill's injury theatrics: 'I'm like 'bro, you just got hurt"

It looks like Tyreek Hill's season has come to a devastating end after he suffered an injury during Miami Dolphins' 27-21 win against the New York Jets, on Monday. He is set to undergo surgery and is currently hospitalised. According to reports, he dislocated his left knee and also tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, right font, puts his arms up as he is carted off the field.(AP)

He got injured early in the third quarter, when he receievd a 10-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on third down. Hill ended up twisting his knee as he was tackled out of bounds. He had an air cast on his leg, smiled and waved to the crowd, while he was carried out of the field.

Later, Dolphins head coach MIke McDaniel praised Hill for the manner in which he dealt with the situation, as he inspired his teammates.

Quarterback Tagovailoa said, "(Hill) was kind of joking. That's just his personality. So he was joking when I came up and talked to him and when a lot of the guys came up and talked to him. That's just his personality. That’s just who he is. But our thoughts and our prayers are with him."

"I think it was one of those where collectively we knew we needed to step up, in general. Regardless of who is in, we feel as if it's the next man up. We shouldn't lack the way we play, the style of our play, shouldn't lack any of that. So that was sort of the mantra or the mindset going into that after Tyreek got hurt," he added.

Meanwhile, Achane revealed, "When I went over there and I saw him, he was still happy. Like Tua said, he was smiling, just still making jokes. I'm like ‘bro, you just got hurt.’ Him just showing that spirit just let us know we still got a game to win and we still got to lock in. He just put his body on the line to get this first down so might as well continue the job."

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle remarked that Hill's presence in the field is pivotal to the team. "Tyreek is one of them guys that it changes for the whole team, it changes for the whole offense. He means a lot to the offense, not just going out there and making plays, but having his spirit and energy out there and his leadership out there. I think it changes for the team, we all have to step up. We all got to play for him, and we are all praying for him," he said.