Dylan Crews hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Washington Nationals rallied for a 6-5 win against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Dylan Crews' homer, James Wood's throw home help Nats beat Pirates

Nationals left fielder James Wood threw out the potential tying run in the ninth to preserve the win.

Brady House also homered for Washington, which had lost two in a row after winning four straight. Wood had two doubles.

P.J. Poulin pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the win.

Nick Gonzales doubled and Nick Yorke singled him home in the ninth against Jose A. Ferrer. With one out, Alexander Canario walked, both runners moved up on a wild pitch and pinch hitter Joey Bart singled to left.

Yorke scored on the single to make it 6-5, but Wood threw Canario out at home and Triolo flied out to end the game. Ferrer got his ninth save.

Spencer Horwitz had a homer and a single for the Pirates, who have lost seven straight, and Jared Triolo had a double, a single and two runs.

Riley Adams walked against Kyle Nicolas leading off the seventh and Crews followed with a shot to right center, giving Washington a 4-3 lead. With one out, Robert Hassell III singled and Wood doubled him to third. Josh Bell singled both runners home, giving him 15 RBIs in his past six games, and the lead was 6-3.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the third. Triolo hit a ground-rule double, went to third on a single by Horwitz and scored on a single by Bryan Reynolds.

In the fifth, Triolo singled with one out and Horwitz homered to right to make it 3-0.

House led off the bottom of the sixth with a home run to center on the first pitch. With one out, CJ Abrams singled and Wood doubled him to third. Evan Sisk replaced starter Mitch Keller, and when Bell grounded back to the mound, Abrams was out at home. After Daylen Lile walked to load the bases, Wood scored on a wild pitch to pull Washington within 3-2.

Washington starter Brad Lord allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings.

Keller allowed two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Lile saw his hitting streak end at 11 games.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.