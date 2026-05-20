Dylan Harper's basketball roots in family: Meet dad Ron Harper, brother Ron Jr, and mom Maria

Dylan Harper has quickly emerged as one of basketball’s brightest young stars. The 6-foot-5 guard has gained attention for his scoring ability and playmaking skills.

Dylan Harper comes from one of basketball’s most accomplished families, led by former NBA champion Ron Harper.(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Harper has an impressive stat with an average of 11.8 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game with the San Antonio Spurs. He was regarded as a top recruit in the 2024 class. Harper started his basketball journey with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and began his NBA journey with the San Antonio Spurs.

Who is Dylan's brother, Ron Harper Jr.?

Harper comes from a successful basketball family. it comes through Dylan’s father, Ron Harper, and his older brother, Ron Harper Jr.

Harper Jr., a former Rutgers player, became one of the important players of the Scarlet Knights between 2018 and 2022. He later entered professional basketball. Harper Jr. played for NBA teams including the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dylan has often spoken about how growing up alongside his brother helped shape his competitive mentality and basketball development. Ron Harper the godfather of Harper family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dylan has often spoken about how growing up alongside his brother helped shape his competitive mentality and basketball development. Ron Harper the godfather of Harper family {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Their father, Ron Harper, is a five-time NBA champion and one of the most respected players of his era. Harper played 15 NBA seasons and won three championships with the Chicago Bulls alongside Michael Jordan; and won two more titles with the Los Angeles Lakers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their father, Ron Harper, is a five-time NBA champion and one of the most respected players of his era. Harper played 15 NBA seasons and won three championships with the Chicago Bulls alongside Michael Jordan; and won two more titles with the Los Angeles Lakers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Throughout his career, Ron played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Bulls and Lakers with a career average of 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. The senior Harper built a reputation as a reliable two-way guard. Harper’s basketball legacy has become one of the biggest influences behind Dylan’s rise in the sport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Throughout his career, Ron played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Bulls and Lakers with a career average of 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. The senior Harper built a reputation as a reliable two-way guard. Harper’s basketball legacy has become one of the biggest influences behind Dylan’s rise in the sport. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Michael Jordan under fire over gesture towards child during Daytona 500 victory celebration, ‘Straight to jail’

Maria Harper: Mother of Dylan Harper

Another important figure in Dylan’s journey is his mother, Maria Harper, who also played college basketball and later became a coach. According to reports, she coached Dylan throughout his childhood and played a major role in developing his discipline and basketball IQ.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON