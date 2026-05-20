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Dylan Harper's basketball roots in family: Meet dad Ron Harper, brother Ron Jr, and mom Maria

Dylan Harper’s basketball rise continues a family legacy built by NBA champion Ron Harper and former Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr.

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:12 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Dylan Harper has quickly emerged as one of basketball’s brightest young stars. The 6-foot-5 guard has gained attention for his scoring ability and playmaking skills.

Dylan Harper comes from one of basketball’s most accomplished families, led by former NBA champion Ron Harper.(Getty Images via AFP)

Harper has an impressive stat with an average of 11.8 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game with the San Antonio Spurs. He was regarded as a top recruit in the 2024 class. Harper started his basketball journey with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and began his NBA journey with the San Antonio Spurs.

Who is Dylan's brother, Ron Harper Jr.?

Harper comes from a successful basketball family. it comes through Dylan’s father, Ron Harper, and his older brother, Ron Harper Jr.

Harper Jr., a former Rutgers player, became one of the important players of the Scarlet Knights between 2018 and 2022. He later entered professional basketball. Harper Jr. played for NBA teams including the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics.

Also read: Michael Jordan under fire over gesture towards child during Daytona 500 victory celebration, ‘Straight to jail’

Maria Harper: Mother of Dylan Harper

Another important figure in Dylan’s journey is his mother, Maria Harper, who also played college basketball and later became a coach. According to reports, she coached Dylan throughout his childhood and played a major role in developing his discipline and basketball IQ.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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