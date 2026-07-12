Embolo vs Paredes red card row: Argentina vs Switzerland rigged? Swiss star in tears | Watch

The Swiss No. 7 received a red card following a controversial VAR decision. The referee initially showed a yellow card to Argentina’s Leandro Paredes for a challenge on Embolo. However, upon VAR review, officials determined Embolo had simulated the fall. Paredes' yellow was rescinded, and Embolo was shown a second yellow and sent off.

Breel Embolo was in tears as he walked off the pitch moments after Switzerland’s 67th-minute equalizer against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.

Furious fans cry rigged Close-up videos of the gameplay took social media by storm. Many accused the referee and FIFA of bias toward defending champions Argentina, while others criticized Embolo's simulation as a “horrific decision” in such a crucial moment.

A user on X shared the slowed-down video of the collision between Embolo and Paredes and wrote, “Hm this definitely is not a foul by Embolo fifa is rigged isnt it?”

After seeing the footage, the internet was divided, with some users criticizing Embolo's "fake fall." A user wrote, "I mean I'm sorry. Take all your "rigged in favor of Argentina stuff" that is blatant simulation by Embolo. It's horrible to happen in such a huge moment but it's also a horrific decision on his part to go down in that way. If he isn't on a yellow we all call for a booking."