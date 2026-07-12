Embolo vs Paredes red card row: Argentina vs Switzerland rigged? Swiss star in tears | Watch
It was Paredes who received a yellow first. But upon a VAR check, the referee found that Embolo simulated the fall.
Breel Embolo was in tears as he walked off the pitch moments after Switzerland’s 67th-minute equalizer against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.
What happened?
The Swiss No. 7 received a red card following a controversial VAR decision. The referee initially showed a yellow card to Argentina’s Leandro Paredes for a challenge on Embolo. However, upon VAR review, officials determined Embolo had simulated the fall. Paredes' yellow was rescinded, and Embolo was shown a second yellow and sent off.
Furious fans cry rigged
Close-up videos of the gameplay took social media by storm. Many accused the referee and FIFA of bias toward defending champions Argentina, while others criticized Embolo's simulation as a “horrific decision” in such a crucial moment.
A user on X shared the slowed-down video of the collision between Embolo and Paredes and wrote, “Hm this definitely is not a foul by Embolo fifa is rigged isnt it?”
After seeing the footage, the internet was divided, with some users criticizing Embolo's "fake fall." A user wrote, "I mean I'm sorry. Take all your "rigged in favor of Argentina stuff" that is blatant simulation by Embolo. It's horrible to happen in such a huge moment but it's also a horrific decision on his part to go down in that way. If he isn't on a yellow we all call for a booking."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More