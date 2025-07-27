England vs Spain: UEFA Women's Euro 2025 prize money - How much prize money will winners take home

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final between England and Spain will take place in Basel, Switzerland's St. Jakob-Park on Sunday. Spain's defender #07 Olga Carmona (L) and England's forward #11 Lauren Hemp challenge for the ball during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final football match between England and Spain at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium in Basel, on July 27, 2025. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)(AFP)

The Lionesses lost 2-1 in Sydney in the 2023 Women's World Cup final, which is being replayed here. It also mimics the men's European Championship final from the previous year, in which Spain won 2-1.

Sarina Wiegman's team is attempting to become just the second country in history to secure back-to-back Euros titles after making it to three consecutive major finals.

They are viewed as the underdogs versus La Roja, who have grown to be a formidable force in the women's game.

The winning team will also receive a sizable portion of a record-breaking amount of prize money this year.

What we know about Women's Euro 2025 prize money

The incredible €41 million prize money for this year's Women's Euros is five times greater than the €8 million awarded in 2017 and more than double the €16 million awarded in 2022.

About 70% of the entire 2025 budget is allocated to the fixed €1.8 million participation fee for each team taking part in the event, which is three times the amount of money allocated in 2022.

The final 30% goes toward rewards for performance, with teams getting €50,000 for a draw and €100,000 for a win in the group stages. As the knockout stages progress, the amounts rise incrementally, reaching €1.75 million for each finalist.

The 2025 tournament's club benefits package broke the previous record, rising from €4.5 million in 2022 to €9 million in 2025, making it the biggest of its kind in women's football.

How much will Euro 2025 winners take home?

The final winners will have access to a maximum reward money of €5.1 million, more than twice the €2 million jackpot that was potentially awarded in 2022.

If Spain wins the final on Sunday, they will receive this amount because they have won both of their elimination matches and all three of their group games.

Given that they lost to France in their opening match, England would receive a little less.