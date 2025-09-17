ESPN re-signs Herm Edwards, Jeff Saturday, Andrew 'Hawk' Hawkins and Jason McCourty

ESPN, on Saturday, signed a new agreement with four of its veteran reporters- Herm Edwards, Jeff Saturday, Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins, and Jason McCourty. All four will continue their spot on Get Up, First Take, NFL Live, and SportsCenter. They will also have the flexibility to carry forward their endeavors on other platforms. Representational image.(AP)

“ESPN has re-signed Herm Edwards, Jeff Saturday, Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins, and Jason McCourty to new multi-year agreements. Each of the four analysts will continue to appear on Get Up, First Take, NFL Live, and SportsCenter throughout the year,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on his official social media handle.

As per ESPN Press Room, Edwards’ commentary on college football and top NFL prospects comes from his 25 years of experience coaching for and playing in the league. He will be a regular feature on the morning and late-night editions of ESPN’s Sunday NFL coverage on SportsCenter, along with Sunday appearances on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Saturday will continue to feature on Tuesdays and Wednesdays’ Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, NFL Live, and Pardon the Interruption. During his tenure at the company, he had been a part of covering multiple notable NFL events such as the Super Bowl, NFL Free Agency, and NFL draft. This extends his association with the network to more than a decade.

Hawkins will appear on NFL Live and Get Up on Wednesdays and Thursdays, alongside additional appearances on First Take and SportsCenter. Last season, he introduced a virtual reality segment on NFL Live using StatusPro, which provides audiences a vantage point of a quarterback’s perspective during game action.

Having won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots, McCourty is now entering his second year with the network, with regular appearances on Tuesdays and Thursdays on Get Up, First Take, NFL Live, and SportsCenter. He will also continue to be an NFL game analyst for CBS.

By Stuti Gupta