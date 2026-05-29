Expert predicts Hailey Van Lith's next big move after Sun waiver due to roster issues

Hailey Van Lith was one of the stars in the Connecticut Sun squad, with her presence alone drawing many to watch the team play. Sun fans are excited about Leïla Lacan's return, but they want Van Lith, too.

Hailey Van Lith warms up before the Suns game against the Portland Fire at Moda Center on May 27.(Getty Images via AFP)

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But that was apparently what was not possible for the Sun backroom, as reports suggest that Hailey Van Lith was waived because the roster was “too crowded” after Lacan's return. That meant a personal setback for the guard as it marked the second time has been waived.

But the Connecticut Suns could still keep Hailey Lith if they want to, a WNBA expert has revealed. Writing for The Win of USA Today, Cory Woodroof said that there is still a way for Van Lith to be a part of the Sun roster if the team really wanted to keep her. If not, she has other options.

Woodroof explained that the Sun may bring back Hailey Van Lith on a development contract. But it remains to be seen if she would be willing to accept that if an offer to be part of another WNBA team's 12-woman squad comes. If not, she will look to get a developmental contract with another team.

Why Hailey Van Lith Remains A Top Prospect

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{{^usCountry}} Hailey Van Lith has been key to the Connecticut Sun roster this season, so far. But the 23-year-old's production across her two seasons in the WNBA has been less than ideal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hailey Van Lith has been key to the Connecticut Sun roster this season, so far. But the 23-year-old's production across her two seasons in the WNBA has been less than ideal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the 2025-26 season, she played 29 games for the Chicago Sky, averaging 12.4 minutes per game. Her production was less than average, as she logged just 3.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. But this season, it has improved significantly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 2025-26 season, she played 29 games for the Chicago Sky, averaging 12.4 minutes per game. Her production was less than average, as she logged just 3.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. But this season, it has improved significantly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Sophie Cunningham says Indiana Fever need this one fix to become unstoppable {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Sophie Cunningham says Indiana Fever need this one fix to become unstoppable {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Playing for the Sun, Van Lith has averaged 8.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in the nine games she has played. She has also been seeing more minutes per game than she did at Sky, averaging just over 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Playing for the Sun, Van Lith has averaged 8.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in the nine games she has played. She has also been seeing more minutes per game than she did at Sky, averaging just over 17. {{/usCountry}}

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But beyond her numbers, she is a crowd-puller. When in college at TCU, she had an NIL valuation of approximately $779,000 per year, which made her one of the top college basketball players in terms of NIL earnings.

That continued into the WNBA. She now earns a significant sum through endorsements and commercial partnerships.

Van Lith has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and has a reported net worth of between $1 million to $5 million.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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