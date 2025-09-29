F1 star Lewis Hamilton mourns pet dog Roscoe's death in emotional post: ‘Hardest decision of my life’

Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton has confirmed the death of his beloved pet dog Roscoe. The 12-year-old bulldog, who had more than a million followers on Instagram, passed away after an illness. Roscoe was described as “a vegan bulldog that loves to travel and play ball.” F1 racer Lewis Hamilton mourns loss of pet dog Roscoe. Here's what he said.(Instagram/@lewishamilton)

Sharing an emotional statement on Instagram, the seven-time world champion wrote, “After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end.”

Lewis Hamilton’s statement further added, “Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel. He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms.”

Lewis Hamilton’s message

Posting a picture of himself, along with Roscoe, Hamilton wrote on X, “Lost my best friend last night. Thank you all for the love you’ve shown him over the years. Roscoe forever.”

Roscoe had been a regular feature in the F1 paddock and at major events since Hamilton adopted him in 2013. As per a Sky Sports report, Roscoe was most recently present at the track with Hamilton at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone earlier this year, in July.

Lewis Hamilton pulled out of Formula One tyre test

Hamilton pulled out of the Formula One tyre test with Pirelli to be with Roscoe, who was in a coma, reported the BBC. The report also claimed that Hamilton was due to attend Italy's Mugello track on Friday in order to test how the prototype tyres perform, but he was replaced by Chinese reserve Zhou Guanyu.

Earlier, it was reported that Hamilton had missed the Formula One tyre test after Roscoe caught pneumonia. As per ESPN, Hamilton is set to return at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

