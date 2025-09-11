Faf du Plessis fails to ‘understand America’ after Charlie Kirk’s assassination: ‘Everyone can have a gun’

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said that “he'll never understand America” as he reacted to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. It must be stated that the US conservative activist Kirk was shot dead during a speaking event in Utah on Wednesday. Kirk, who happened to be a key ally of US President Donald Trump and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was killed by a single gunshot when he was addressing nearly 3,000 people at Utah Valley University. Faf du Plessis reacts to Charlie Kirk's assassination(REUTERS)

According to Reuters, authorities stated that the shot came from a rooftop sniper’s nest. While reacting to the latest development, du Plessis said that he will never understand the people's need for guns in America.

“RIP Charlie Kirk. I’ll never understand America and why everyone can just have a gun,” Faf du Plessis wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The shooter is yet to be caught by the authorities, and the investigation is underway. Earlier in the day, Trump also reacted to the development, calling it a "dark moment for America."

It must be stated that the gun culture in the US has been a huge debating point, and this discourse even led to the passing of the gun safety bill in 2022 in the Senate. This was done to curb the rising gun violence in the country.

The bill was passed just hours after the Supreme Court ruling, which stated that Americans have the constitutional right to carry firearms in public for their safety and self-defence.

Current laws in the US allow licensed dealers to sell handguns only to people aged 21 and above. However, long guns such as rifles can be sold to those 18 and older, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.

Faf du Plessis' recent stats

Faf du Plessis was last seen in action in the Major League Cricket, where he represented the Texas Super Kings. In the ten innings, the right-handed batter scored 468 runs at an average of 52.

The former Proteas captain represented South Africa in 69 Tests, 143 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, scoring more than 10,000 runs across the three formats of the game.

In the IPL 2025 season, Faf represented the Delhi Capitals. However, he returned with mixed stats. He missed the initial few matches due to an injury. It remains to be seen whether he is retained by the franchise for the 2026 edition of the tournament.

Faf acted as Axar Patel's deputy in the IPL 2025 season.