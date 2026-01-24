Falcons interview Bears' Cunningham and 49ers' Williams as they continue search for general manager

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams have become the latest general manager candidates to be interviewed by the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced on Friday.

Cunningham and Williams first interviewed for the president of football position given to former longtime quarterback Matt Ryan. That interest makes them considered to be top candidates in the search for a general manager. Ryan is leading the search for the position as the latest step in the makeover of the team leadership.

Owner Arthur Blank fired coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot after an 8-9 finish, the team's eighth consecutive losing season. The Falcons hired former Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski to replace Morris. On Thursday, Tommy Rees, who worked on Stefanski's staff in Cleveland, was named offensive coordinator after Stefanski retained Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator.

Cunningham has worked the last four seasons as the Bears' assistant general manager following five seasons in various roles with the Philadelphia Eagles, including as director of player personnel.

Cunningham has worked in Chicago with general manager Ryan Poles, who was Ryan's college teammate at Boston College.

Williams has worked the last 15 seasons with the 49ers, including the last two as director of scouting and football operations.

Ryan and the Falcons previously interviewed Houston Texans assistant general manager James Liipfert and Pittsburgh Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl.

/hub/nfl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.