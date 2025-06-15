Falcons rookie Cobee Bryant gifts himself $100,000 worth bling piece| Watch

Atlanta Falcons rookie Cobee Bryant rocked an insane piece of diamond jewellery in a video. Cobee Bryant and his bling piece HawkMamba.(X)

The video shows the defensive back wearing the custom-made ‘HawkMamba’ chain, which features half of his face and half of a hawk's face. The glow-in-the-dark bling piece is said to be worth over $100,000.

“Insane: Falcons rookie DB Cobee Bryant shows off his new custom ‘HawkMamba’ glow-in-the-dark chain worth over 100 THOUSAND dollars,” NFL insider Dov Kleiman reported through a post on X.

According to Kleiman, the custom-made jewellery piece is a gift from the former Kansas Jayhawks star for signing a bumper three-year deal with the Falcons worth $3 million after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“A gift to himself after going undrafted and then signing a rookie 3-Year $3M contract with Atlanta. The chain is half his face and half a hawk,” the report added.

After signing for the Falcons in undrafted free agency, Bryant is said to be impressing the coaching staff a lot. Head coach Raheem Morris has described Bryant as a "standout" and a "discovery."

Cobee Bryant's college career

Before getting into the NFL, Cobee Bryant appeared for the Kansas Jayhawks in 47 games during his college football career. During that time, he logged 128 tackles as a defensive back, 107 of which were solo efforts.

He also raked up 11 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and 13 interceptions. The impressive DB also defended 22 passes and scored two pick-sixes.

Bryant was the first Jayhawk in Big 12 history to be named First Team All-Big 12 in three straight seasons. His defensive record also shows two fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Cobee Bryant has been a standout during his college career, and Raheem Morris hopes that form translates into performance in the NFL as well.