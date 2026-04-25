Fernando Mendoza: Raiders veterans, team owner give grand welcome to rookie No. 1 draft pick; ‘I'm hyped’

Fernando Mendoza has been selected first overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL draft. The pick came after months of speculation that the Raiders would use the top selection on the Indiana quarterback.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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Mendoza said he was “very excited, proud and very honored” to be chosen first, adding, “I’m just ready to get started” and calling the Raiders’ organization a “historical team with a great legacy.”

Mendoza’s reaction to the pick

After his name was called, Mendoza spoke to reporters and said he was nervous while waiting for the announcement, even as he believed going to the Raiders was “the most likely outcome.”

He described the moment as “a lot of emotions,” including relief once he finally heard his name. “I just want to create a great impact,” he said, “and I’m ready to accept the challenge.”

The young quarterback has also said he wants to continue the high‑level passing production that defined his college career and help the Raiders into the postseason.

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{{^usCountry}} Defensive end Maxx Crosby reacted to the pick by saying, “I’m f—in’ hyped.” He added, “I want to see what he can do. I can’t wait to see how he can help this team get to the playoffs.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defensive end Maxx Crosby reacted to the pick by saying, “I’m f—in’ hyped.” He added, “I want to see what he can do. I can’t wait to see how he can help this team get to the playoffs.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Teammate Alec Ingold called Mendoza “a special player” and “a special kid” and said he was excited to “see what he can do in our locker room next year.” The Raiders’ coaching staff and personnel have framed the pick as part of a long‑term rebuild, with Mendoza expected to step in either immediately or early in his rookie season, depending on how quickly he adjusts to the NFL. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Teammate Alec Ingold called Mendoza “a special player” and “a special kid” and said he was excited to “see what he can do in our locker room next year.” The Raiders’ coaching staff and personnel have framed the pick as part of a long‑term rebuild, with Mendoza expected to step in either immediately or early in his rookie season, depending on how quickly he adjusts to the NFL. {{/usCountry}}

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Team owner Mark Davis has also welcomed Mendoza, saying the Raiders are “betting on the future” by taking a young, accomplished passer with the first overall pick. Mendoza has studied film of past Las Vegas quarterback.

He has spoken about wanting to learn from the veterans ahead of him. He added, “I’m ready to be part of that legacy and make my own chapter.” The draft‑night reaction in Las Vegas included social‑media posts and fan videos celebrating the move as a step toward stabilizing the franchise at the quarterback position.

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