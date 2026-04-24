Fernando Mendoza: 4 key things to know — age, family, education, career stats

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is widely projected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft. During his college career he won the Heisman Trophy in 2025 after leading Indiana to a 16–0 season. Mendoza enjoys a national title, a run that vaulted him to the top of quarterback rankings. Scouts and analysts have repeatedly described him as the clear top QB prospect in this year’s class . Fernando Mendoza speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Age and family ties Mendoza was born on October 1, 2003, in Boston, Massachusetts. He was raised in Miami, Florida where he attended Christopher Columbus High School. Mendoza’s mother has a huge influence on him and her struggle with multiple sclerosis serves as a huge motivation for him. He also shares a close relationship with his younger brother, Alberto. Alberto played as a backup quarterback alongside him at Indiana.

Education and college career Mendoza completed his college football career at Indiana University. He also gained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of California in 2025. On the field, his 2025 season included a perfect 16–0 record, a national championship win over Miami, and statistics that placed him at the top of the Heisman race. Mendoza has said, “Everything I did this year was for my family, for my teammates, for Indiana.”

On‑field stats and draft profile In 2025, Mendoza led Indiana to an undefeated season and a title. He completed a high percentage of his passes, threw for multiple touchdowns and limited turnovers despite the team’s heavy reliance on him. Scouts have described him as the prototype of a modern franchise quarterback, underlining his mental toughness and leadership shaping his projection.

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Personal life and relationship timeline Fernando Mendoza has described himself as ‘single’. Around 2025, there were vague online rumors about a long‑term, low‑key relationship. However, those claims remained unconfirmed, keeping his personal life under wraps.

In early 2026, Mendoza addressed the topic in an interview where he said that he did not have a girlfriend, “I don’t have time for a girlfriend. Girls are very distracting. If I have one, I’d give her my all, hanging out, instead of watching extra film.”

Mendoza was recently in headlines for missing the public appearance at the NFL draft. The quarterback instead opted for watching the draft in a private setting in Miami with friends and family.