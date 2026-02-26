Tania DeLuzuriaga: Alberto Carvalho's alleged affair with reporter in Miami resurfaces amid LAUSD FBI raid

Following the raid at Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) superintendent Alberto Carvalho's home and office in Los Angeles, a scandal he was allegedly involved in 2007-08 while serving as assistant superintendent of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) in Florida has resurfaced. Alberto Carvalho's home in San Pedro and his office in LA were raided by the FBI on Wednesday, February 25 (AP)

Carvalho, who climbed the ranks as a teacher and school administrator at M-DCPS faced allegations of a romantic relationship with Tania DeLuzuriaga, a former journalist. The incident first came to light in 2008 and allegedly happened while DeLuzuriaga covered the education beat for The Miami Herald.

A September 25, 2008, report on The New Miami Times states that DeLuzuriaga was working for The Boston Globe when the incident first came to light. A Globe spokesperson had confirmed to the Pontyer Institute then that DeLuzuriaga resigned from the Globe to "pursue other opportunities."

The FBI has not revealed why Alberto Carvalho's San Pedro home and his office at the LAUSD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles were raided. The search warrant was sealed. As of now, no charges have been filed.

Meanwhile, ABC7 Los Angeles reported that the raid was part of an "ongoing investigation" on Carvalho. A location in Miami, where Carvalho previously worked, was also raided, the New York Post reported.

Tania DeLuzuriaga's Alleged Affair With Alberto Carvalho The allegations of an inappropriate romantic relationship surfaced first in 2007 amid a series of purportedly leaked emails between Tania DeLuzuriaga and Alberto Carvalho. DeLuzuriaga was 27 then while Carvalho was 44.

The emails, sent in July-September 2007, included affectionate notes such as her desire to "leap into your arms." The LAUSD superintendent initially called them "doctored" but later edged toward admitting authenticity amid a smear campaign claim.

DeLuzuriaga is a communications professional and a former journalist. She worked at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (2002), Orlando Sentinel (2002-2006), The Miami Herald (2006-2007), and The Boston Globe (2007-2008) where she ended her journalism career.