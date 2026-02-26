Tania DeLuzuriaga: Alberto Carvalho's alleged affair with reporter in Miami resurfaces amid LAUSD FBI raid
Following the LAUSD raid, past claims resurfaced alleging Alberto Carvalho had a romantic relationship with journalist Tania DeLuzuriaga during his Miami days.
Following the raid at Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) superintendent Alberto Carvalho's home and office in Los Angeles, a scandal he was allegedly involved in 2007-08 while serving as assistant superintendent of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) in Florida has resurfaced.
Carvalho, who climbed the ranks as a teacher and school administrator at M-DCPS faced allegations of a romantic relationship with Tania DeLuzuriaga, a former journalist. The incident first came to light in 2008 and allegedly happened while DeLuzuriaga covered the education beat for The Miami Herald.
A September 25, 2008, report on The New Miami Times states that DeLuzuriaga was working for The Boston Globe when the incident first came to light. A Globe spokesperson had confirmed to the Pontyer Institute then that DeLuzuriaga resigned from the Globe to "pursue other opportunities."
The FBI has not revealed why Alberto Carvalho's San Pedro home and his office at the LAUSD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles were raided. The search warrant was sealed. As of now, no charges have been filed.
Meanwhile, ABC7 Los Angeles reported that the raid was part of an "ongoing investigation" on Carvalho. A location in Miami, where Carvalho previously worked, was also raided, the New York Post reported.
Also read: Alberto Carvalho salary and net worth: How much does the LAUSD superintendent earn? Details
Tania DeLuzuriaga's Alleged Affair With Alberto Carvalho
The allegations of an inappropriate romantic relationship surfaced first in 2007 amid a series of purportedly leaked emails between Tania DeLuzuriaga and Alberto Carvalho. DeLuzuriaga was 27 then while Carvalho was 44.
The emails, sent in July-September 2007, included affectionate notes such as her desire to "leap into your arms." The LAUSD superintendent initially called them "doctored" but later edged toward admitting authenticity amid a smear campaign claim.
DeLuzuriaga is a communications professional and a former journalist. She worked at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (2002), Orlando Sentinel (2002-2006), The Miami Herald (2006-2007), and The Boston Globe (2007-2008) where she ended her journalism career.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has over four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports and major breaking news. He has previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, and context. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, and sports.Read More