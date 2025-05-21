Formula 1 2025 next race: Date, time, full weekend schedule and how to watch

The Formula 1 2025 season is officially underway, marking the start of an exciting new chapter in motorsport with a record-breaking 24-race calendar. After months of pre-season testing and fine-tuning their cars, teams and drivers are now fully immersed in the competitive action. With the first races behind them, the season is racing ahead, promising thrilling battles on the track and plenty of drama to come. The 2025 Formula 1 season begins with a record 24-race calendar, featuring thrilling events like the Monaco Grand Prix from May 23-25. Pool via REUTERS/Luca Bruno (Pool via REUTERS)

Which is the next race and when is it scheduled?

The 2025 F1 season now heads to Europe for one of the most anticipated events of the year: the Monaco Grand Prix. Set against the stunning backdrop of Monte Carlo, this iconic race will take place from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25. The main event will kick off at 3 pm local time (2 pm BST) on Sunday, May 25, as drivers take on the challenging streets of Monaco in what promises to be a thrilling spectacle, as reported by PlanetF1.

According to motorsport, the schedule for the three-day event is as follows.

Friday, 23 May

Practice 1

Local time: 13:30 - 14:30

BST: 12:30 - 13:30

PST: 04:30 - 05:30

ET: 07:30 - 08:30

JST: 20:30 - 21:30

CST: 19:30 - 20:30

Practice 2

Local time: 17:00 - 18:00

BST: 16:00 - 17:00

PST: 08:00 - 09:00

ET: 11:00 - 12:00

JST: 00:00 - 01:00 (Saturday, 24 May)

CST: 23:00 - 00:00

Saturday, 24 May

Practice 3

Local time: 12:30 - 13:30

BST: 11:30 - 12:30

PST: 03:30 - 04:30

ET: 06:30 - 07:30

JST: 19:30 - 20:30

CST: 18:30 - 19:30

Qualifying

Local time: 16:00 - 17:00

BST: 15:00 - 16:00

PST: 07:00 - 08:00

ET: 10:00 - 11:00

JST: 23:00 - 00:00

CST: 22:00 - 23:00

Sunday, 25 May

Grand Prix

Local time: 15:00

BST: 14:00

PST: 06:00

ET: 09:00

JST: 22:00

CST: 21:00

Where will the next F1 race take place?

The 2025 Monaco Grand Prix will take place in the heart of Monte Carlo, offering one of the most iconic settings in all of motorsport. Set along the glamorous Côte d’Azur, the race unfolds on a street circuit that has remained largely unchanged since the 1920s. With its tight corners, narrow roads, and unforgiving barriers, the track is as much a test of concentration and precision as it is of speed, earning its place as one of the most respected and challenging venues on the Formula 1 calendar.

How to watch the F1 Monaco Grand Prix race?

For viewers in the United States, the Monaco Grand Prix will be available to watch live on ESPN, with streaming options also offered through fuboTV and F1 TV, as reported by motor sportFans can catch all the action from practice to race day across multiple platforms, ensuring they do not miss a moment from Monte Carlo.