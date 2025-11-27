Frank Ragnow retirement row: Why Lions star is coming back to Detroit; full depth chart out

Frank Ragnow has decided to unretire and join the Lions(X/Lions) Frank Ragnow has decided to unretire and go back to Detroit. The 29-year-old retired back in June citing health reasons Frank Ragnow has decided to unretire and go back to Detroit. NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday confirmed that the Lions' offensive line ‘just got better’. The team confirmed Ragnow's decision with a post on social media.

"The #Lions offensive line just got a lot better, as one the game's greats will return -- Center Frank Ragnow is returning," Rapoport wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. "Sounds like he's in shape and ready to roll sooner, rather than later."

Why Frank Ragnow retired

Ragnow retired in June this year. Giving a reason, the 29-year-old said he wanted to ‘prioritize my health’.

"These past couple of months have been very trying as I've come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Ragnow wrote in a post on social media.

"I've tried to convince myself that I'm feeling good but I'm not and it's time to prioritize my health and my families (sic) future. I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don't. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can't emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all."

Detroit Lions Depth Chart

OFFENSE

WR: Jameson Williams

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dominic Lovett

LT: Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper

LG: Kayode Awosika

C: Graham Glasgow, Trystan Colon

RG: Tate Ratledge, Michael Niese

RT: Penei Sewell

TE: Brock Wright, Ross Dwelley

WR: Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa

QB: Jared Goff, Kyle Allen

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors

DEFENSE

EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Tyrus Wheat

DL: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo

DL: DJ Reader, Roy Lopez

EDGE: Tyler Lacy, Al-Quadin Muhammad

LB: Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez

LB: Jack Campbell, Grant Stuard

LB: Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske

CB: D.J. Reed, Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey

CB: Terrion Arnold

S: Brian Branch, Avonte Maddox

S: Kerby Joseph, Thomas Harper, Daniel Thomas

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jake Bates

H: Jack Fox

P: Jack Fox

LS: Hogan Hatten

PR: Kalif Raymond

KR: Jacob Saylors, Craig Reynolds