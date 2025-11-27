Frank Ragnow retirement row: Why Lions star is coming back to Detroit; full depth chart out
Frank Ragnow has decided to unretire and go back to Detroit. The 29-year-old retired back in June citing health reasons
Frank Ragnow has decided to unretire and go back to Detroit. NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday confirmed that the Lions' offensive line ‘just got better’. The team confirmed Ragnow's decision with a post on social media.
"The #Lions offensive line just got a lot better, as one the game's greats will return -- Center Frank Ragnow is returning," Rapoport wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. "Sounds like he's in shape and ready to roll sooner, rather than later."
Why Frank Ragnow retired
Ragnow retired in June this year. Giving a reason, the 29-year-old said he wanted to ‘prioritize my health’.
"These past couple of months have been very trying as I've come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Ragnow wrote in a post on social media.
"I've tried to convince myself that I'm feeling good but I'm not and it's time to prioritize my health and my families (sic) future. I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don't. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can't emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all."
Detroit Lions Depth Chart
OFFENSE
WR: Jameson Williams
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dominic Lovett
LT: Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper
LG: Kayode Awosika
C: Graham Glasgow, Trystan Colon
RG: Tate Ratledge, Michael Niese
RT: Penei Sewell
TE: Brock Wright, Ross Dwelley
WR: Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa
QB: Jared Goff, Kyle Allen
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors
DEFENSE
EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Tyrus Wheat
DL: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo
DL: DJ Reader, Roy Lopez
EDGE: Tyler Lacy, Al-Quadin Muhammad
LB: Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez
LB: Jack Campbell, Grant Stuard
LB: Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske
CB: D.J. Reed, Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey
CB: Terrion Arnold
S: Brian Branch, Avonte Maddox
S: Kerby Joseph, Thomas Harper, Daniel Thomas
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Jake Bates
H: Jack Fox
P: Jack Fox
LS: Hogan Hatten
PR: Kalif Raymond
KR: Jacob Saylors, Craig Reynolds
