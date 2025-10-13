Fred Warner injury update: 49ers reveal scary details on LB's ankle ahead of Week 7

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but that was not the only bad news for them from the high-stakes matchup. In a major blow to the side, their All-Pro linebacker, Fred Warner, suffered an injury that forced him to leave the field. Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers is carted off of the field after being injured during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.(Getty Images via AFP)

As per USA Today, the injury occurred during a first-and-10 play by the Buccaneers in the first quarter. Immediately, the medical team put the LB’s right leg in an air cast as he seemed to have hurt his ankle seriously. The 28-year-old was later carted off the field.

The extent of the injury became clearer a little later and it brought some real trouble for the 49ers. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Warner suffered a dislocated and broken ankle, for which he will have to undergo surgery. This means he will miss the entire season, according to USA Today.

49ers’ campaign jolted

Warner has been a key member of the 49ers’ defense. Since entering the NFL in 2018, he has, amazingly, missed just one game out of 122 due to injury, ESPN reported. The enormity of his absence for the rest of the season was not lost on the coach.

“He's one of our best players, also a huge leader, so obviously, a huge blow. I feel bad for Fred right now,” Shanahan said.

Ji’Ayir Brown, the Niners’ safety, was also saddened by this development.

“I was right there when it happened," ESPN quoted him as saying. "Seeing him go down, a guy that doesn't go down, you know what I mean? It's draining. I think it kind of drained the stadium. Everybody felt that.”

Warner is not the only key player to be out for the season from the 49ers’ squad. The star defensive end Nick Bosa is also out for the season with a torn ACL.

With arguably the two most important members of their defensive unit set to miss the rest of the season, San Francisco will find things tough in the remaining 11 games of the regular season.

Second-year linebacker Tatum Bethune came in as Warner’s replacement and is going to retain that role, coach Shanahan suggested. However, making up for the loss of the injured LB would be a massive challenge for Bethune.

