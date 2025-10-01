Meet Taylor Humphrey, the San Francisco woman charging $30,000 to help parents name their babies

Couples are turning to San Francisco-based consultant Taylor A Humphrey, who has built a career helping parents select the perfect baby name. Humphrey, 37, began posting about her passion for baby names a decade ago. Today, she has over 100,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram, and a portfolio boasting more than 500 names she has curated for families, reported the San Francisco Chronicle. San Francisco woman charges $30K to help parents name their babies(Instagram/whatsinababyname)

From doula to baby-naming guru

With a background in branding, marketing, and doula training, Humphrey described herself as a “name nerd” with thousands of spreadsheets filled with names, their origins, meanings, and ‘vibes’. Her entry-level service starts at $200 for an email of personalized name suggestions, complete with meanings, and popularity trends.

But for in-depth services, her prices soar. A $10,000 package provides VIP treatment, while her most exclusive services, costing $30,000, include everything from genealogical research to full baby-name branding campaigns, the SF Chronicle report added.

Humphrey, explaining it, told the SF Chronicle, “It is not just about coming up with a name. Sometimes I feel like more of a therapist or a mediator between parents.”

When baby naming becomes high stakes

Humphrey’s clients range from high-profile celebrities to the ultra-wealthy who want uncommon names that are not odd, simple but not basic, and trendy without being overdone.

According to an SF Chronicle report, Humphrey said one of the clients, facing hospital delays after failing to agree on a baby’s middle name, turned to her. Within minutes, she resolved the standoff, helping the couple avoid a costly extension of their hospital stay.

Requests have grown increasingly specific, she said. Parents ask for names that reflect cultural heritage, align with family traditions, or feel timeless yet modern. Humphrey even offers add-ons like hiring think tanks to brainstorm names or creating personalized ‘baby name aesthetics’, stated another report in the New York Post.

Viral success and online criticism

The NYP report stated that after a New Yorker profile of her went viral in 2021, Humphrey’s business exploded, which led to a backlog of clients. While she has faced online mockery for charging thousands of dollars for what some see as a frivolous service, she said she embraces the humor.

Humphrey admitted it is a little embarrassing when one gets made fun of on the internet, but at the same time, even she finds herself marvelling that she comes up with baby names for a living.

A Growing Industry

Humphrey is one of only approximately a dozen full-time baby-name consultants in the US and is thought to be the only one located in the Bay Area. Experts say that the demand is increasing as parents feel overwhelmed by the number of choices and are worried about “name regret.”

