From Diogo Jota to Junior Malanda: Footballers who died in tragic car accidents

The tragic death of Diogo Jota in a recent car accident has sent shockwaves through the football world. Known for his brilliance on the field and his devotion off it, Jota’s untimely passing echoes the loss of other talented footballers whose lives were also cut short on the road. As the world mourns the Liverpool and Portugal star, we look back at other famous footballers who tragically died in car accidents. Diogo Jota's tragic death in a car accident at age 28 has recalled the losses of other footballers, including José Antonio Reyes, Josef Šural, Junior Malanda, and more. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Photos: Diogo Jota’s adorable wedding moments with wife Rute Cardoso and 3 kids before tragic car crash

Famous footballers who died in car accidents

Diogo Jota (2025)

The Liverpool and Portugal footballer died in a tragic car accident at the age of 28 in north-western Spain. His brother, Andre Silva, 26, was also in the car and died alongside him. Jota had recently gotten married to his longtime girlfriend, Rute Cardoso, on June 22, 2025. The couple also shared three children, as reported by The Guardian.

José Antonio Reyes (2019)

The Spanish footballer lost his life in a car accident in Utrera, Spain, on June 1, 2019.

Josef Šural (2019)

Josef Šural was the Czech striker for Turkish club Alanyaspor, who died in a car accident on April 29, 2019. He died after succumbing to his injuries at the age of 28, as reported by AA.

Junior Malanda (2015)

Belgian midfielder for VfL Wolfsburg, Junior Malanda, died at the tender age of 20 in a car crash on January 10, 2015. He was sitting in the backseat of a Volkswagen Touareg but was not wearing a seat belt. Upon impact, he was thrown from the vehicle, dying instantly at the scene.

Diego Barisone (2015)

The Argentine footballer, Diego Barisone in a car crash. At the time of his death, Barisone was only 26. He died after his car collided with a truck on the Rosario-Santa Fe Highway, as reported by infobae.