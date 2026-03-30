George Pickens trade latest: Cowboys face massive contract dilemma; Jerry Jones identifies landing spot

The Dallas Cowboys are working towards what could potentially be a blockbuster trade. While nothing is confirmed, wide receiver George Pickens could be the latest big player to leave Jerry Jones and co and move on to a much lucrative option. However, there are a few issues.

Contract standoff raises holdout threat The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pickens last month, a move that would guarantee the receiver $27.3 million in 2026 while the sides work on a long-term contract. The non-exclusive tag means he can negotiate with other teams but the Cowboys can match any offer.

For now, talks have gone quiet, and that silence has only fueled speculation about how the situation could unfold.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the standoff could escalate if no deal is reached. He noted that he doesn't expect Pickens to report ‘unless there is a long-term deal’.

Rapoport also raised the possibility of outside interest, adding: "If there is another team that wants to give a premium draft pick and sign Pickens to a long-term deal themselves," with a second-round pick seen as fair compensation.

Potential landing spot identified If tensions rise, the Jets are emerging as a potential landing spot. ESPN’s Rich Cimini believes New York could be active in the receiver market.

"Don't sleep on the possibility of (Jets general manager Darren) Mougey trading for a veteran," Cimini wrote. "It's already been an active offseason for wide receiver trades, and you're talking about a GM who has made 12 player trades in a little over a year."

The Jets have both the cap flexibility and draft capital to make a move. With uncertainty behind top target Garrett Wilson and limited proven depth, adding a player like Pickens could be a logical step.

Back in February, Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said his dad, owner and general manager Jerry Jones, had a good conversation with Pickens at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. Stephen Jones sounded confident Pickens will play for the Cowboys this season.

“We're not putting any time frame on this,” Jones told the NFL Network. “We just love that George is going to be back. Jerry had a great visit with him yesterday. (Pickens) was fired up that he wasn't going to be going anywhere.”

The star WR had career highs in catches (93), yards receiving (1,429) and touchdowns (nine) for one of the best offenses in the NFL last season. Dallas had one of the worst defenses in the league and finished 7-9-1, missing the playoffs for the second year in a row.

(With AP inputs)