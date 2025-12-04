Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Why Bucks star left game vs Pistons amid trade row

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after suffering an injury(AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Nothing seems to be working in the Milwaukee Bucks' favor at the moment. Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Nothing seems to be working in the Milwaukee Bucks' favor at the moment. Doc Rivers and co, already struggling this season, are trying to retain their biggest star, Giannis, who sustained what appeared to be a major injury on Wednesday.

Just three minutes into the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons, Giannis suffered a contact injury. He straightaway fell down, after delivering a jump pass to AJ Green. The two-time NBA MVP got his right leg checked and was taken off the court. He was limping.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a right calf strain after the Bucks fell behind big early against the Pistons tonight. Giannis appeared fine, then suddenly went down. Who knows whether this is the last time Giannis plays in a Bucks uniform at this rate,” NBA reporter Evan Sidery posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

It was later determined that Giannis had a right calf strain. Wednesday marked only his fourth appearance since coming back from a left adductor strain that sidelined him for four games. Antetokounmpo had also missed Milwaukee’s 2024 first-round playoff defeat to the Indiana Pacers because of a left calf strain. Before tip-off, he ranked among the league’s elite this season—fourth in scoring (30.6), fifth in rebounds (10.7), and 17th in assists (6.4).

The injury overshadowed off-court noise earlier in the day following an ESPN report claiming Antetokounmpo and his agent, Alex Saratsis, had begun discussing his long-term future and whether his best path lies in Milwaukee or elsewhere. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers pushed back forcefully, insisting the report was inaccurate.

“Giannis has never asked to be traded, ever,” Rivers said pregame. “I can’t make that more clear.”