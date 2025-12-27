Giants and Raiders have no interest in losing Sunday to improve their chances at No. 1 draft pick Giants and Raiders have no interest in losing Sunday to improve their chances at No. 1 draft pick LAS VEGAS — Many Giants and Raiders fans want their teams to lose Sunday when they meet in Las Vegas, the reward for a loss being a clear shot at the top draft pick.

The players and coaches, of course, are not on board.

“I don't give a about the pick,” said Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who will not play because of a knee injury. “I don’t play for that. That's not my job. My job is to be the best defensive end in the world, and that's what I focus on every day and being a great leader and being an influence and on being that guy on a consistent basis for my team. The front office, the coaches, they do that.”

Las Vegas and New York have matching 2-13 records and nine-game losing streaks, both the worst in the NFL.

The Raiders long have been in search of a franchise quarterback who can change the trajectory of a team that has gone more than two decades without a playoff victory. Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza is expected to be the first QB drafted, and him going to Las Vegas would inject energy into the club and its fans.

The Giants getting the top pick would give Joe Schoen — or whoever succeeds him as general manager if ownership decides to fire him — the chance to trade down with a quarterback-needy team and stockpile assets after moving up to take Jaxson Dart late in the first round last year. They don’t have a third-rounder in the upcoming draft as a result of that deal.

“We didn’t have to sell the farm to go up and get the quarterback,” Schoen said Dec. 2. “We were able to get him where we were, and it looks like that pick is going to pay off.”

Choosing first could mean little to both head coaches because there's a better than average chance neither will be around to oversee the rebuild after this season. Mike Kafka has gone 0-5 since becoming the Giants' interim coach, and Las Vegas' Pete Carroll could become the third Raiders coach in three years to get fired.

“I’m not really that concerned about any of that, and I don’t think you want me to be,” Carroll said of the draft order. "We’re going to go play the best we can play and see what happens.”

Malik Nabers’ season-ending torn ACL in late September opened up an opportunity for fellow Giants receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who already was working hard to excel in a contract year. Robinson already has set career highs with four touchdowns and 901 yards receiving.

“It just goes to show the work that I put in, really, this offseason — didn’t really take any breaks,” Robinson said. “Now the progress is just showing.”

Robinson is 99 away from becoming the first player 5-foot-8 or shorter to reach the 1,000-yard mark since 5-7 Richard Johnson in 1989 and just the third since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, according to Sportradar. Teammates and family members have kept him abreast of his stats and he knows exactly what he needs to hit that milestone.

“Every receiver wants to hit that 1,000-yard mark," Robinson said. "Just going to continue to try to do what I can do and hopefully get to that number.”

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith said he would have no problem throwing passes to running back Ashton Jeanty on a regular basis.

Jeanty showed off his route running and explosiveness with a 60-yard touchdown catch at Houston last Sunday.

“I think he could be a slot receiver in this league,” Smith said. “He’s got great hands. He’s great out of the backfield. He understands spacing, and he just knows what to do. You can tell he understands the game, and when he gets the ball in his hands, whether that’s in the backfield or in the catching game, he’s so explosive and dynamic.”

The Raiders have worked with Jeanty since the offseason to develop his receiving skills.

“I definitely have , and I feel like I've shown that during my college career ,” Jeanty said. “I haven't gotten to it as much in the league, but if you go back and look at my game, I've done a great job in the receiving game throughout.”

Brian Burns had two of the Giants’ four sacks against the Vikings, including a forced fumble that Tyler Nubin recovered for their only touchdown of the game. He’s second in the NFL with a career-high 15 sacks and has been the team’s most consistent player.

“Everything that he’s done hasn’t shocked anybody in the building,” said cornerback Paulson Adebo, who is in his first season with New York. “From the first days stepping in the building, meeting him and then just seeing him throughout the spring, throughout training camp, you kind of expect him to have a big year and he’s done exactly that.”

Smith could be getting ready to start his final two games with the Raiders, especially if the team drafts a quarterback next year. If they don't, he could return until Las Vegas addresses the position from a more long-term perspective.

“I’m just focused on this week," Smith said. “I’m not thinking too far ahead.”

Sports Writer Stephen Whyno in East Rutherford, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

