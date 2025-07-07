Gold Cup final referee missed a handball during USMNT vs Mexico? New photos emerge

Several USMNT fans blasted the Gold Cup 2025 final referee, Mario Escobar, claiming that he did not give out a handball call against Mexico in the second half. The allegations came as Mexico managed to score a 77th minute goal to take the score to 2-1 at the NRG Stadium on Sunday. Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the United States (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Screenshots of the moment, at around the 66th minute of the game, surfaced on social media. USMNT fans pointed out that a Mexico player touched the ball with his hand, but the referee did not call it.

“Did the USA get done dirty on this no call handball??” one fan asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Maybe the most obvious handball in the history of planet earth,” another one added.

Eventually, Mexico won the game 2-1 to take home their 10th trophy.

In the 77th minute, Edson Alvarez scored a header, but it was initially ruled offside. However, VAR determined that the midfielder was onside. That goal gave Mexico the edge and the USMNT couldn't strike back in the remaining 19 minutes.

What is the handball rule in soccer?

The handball rule in soccer, governed by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) under Law 12 (Fouls and Misconduct), determines when a player illegally handles the ball.

Its application, especially in high-stakes matches like the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup final between the USA and Mexico, remains a focal point due to its impact on gameplay and refereeing decisions.

Definition: A handball occurs when a player deliberately touches the ball with their hand or arm, from the fingertips to the shoulder, or when the hand/arm illegally affects play. It’s a handball if the hand/arm is extended in a way that makes the body “unnaturally bigger”, even if unintentional.