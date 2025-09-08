Green sex toy thrown during Browns vs Bengals; referee's reaction viral - Watch

The game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday saw a sex toy being thrown on the field. It happened while the Browns were in between moves, and the referee threw it away without interrupting the game in Cleveland. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs against Cleveland Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) and linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The event follows recent incidents of sex toys being thrown on the pitch at major sporting events, such as the PGA Tour, the WNBA, and the NFL Preseason.

Here's the video of the referee throwing the sex toy off the pitch:

Sex Toys Thrown At NFL Preseason

The Preseason Finale game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Tennessee Titans saw a neon green colored sex toy thrown at Nissan Stadium on July 31, Monday. It landed near the six-yard line near the midfield. The Vikings cheerleaders had to stop their performance briefly as it fell near their stage.

The referee picked up the sex toy and handed it over to the guard to take it away.

Sex Toys Thrown At WNBA and PGA Tour

During the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta, a green sex toy flew onto the 18th green just before Tommy Fleetwood clinched the win. The object was kicked into a greenside bunker and removed quickly, but the moment went viral.

Since late July, multiple WNBA games across several cities (Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York) have been disrupted by sex toys—mostly green dildos—thrown from the stands. At least three individuals have been arrested.