How a 17-year-old Spurs fan ended up brain dead after playoff win celebrations; tragic details emerge

A night of celebration turned tragic for a San Antonio Spurs fan after a 17-year-old boy suffered catastrophic injuries while marking the team's playoff success, according to local reports.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama walks over to Spurs fans as he holds his MVP trophy as he celebrates after Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, May 30, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

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The teenager, whose identity has not been publicly released, was declared brain dead after falling from a moving vehicle during celebrations following the Spurs' Western Conference Finals Game 6 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, News 4 San Antonio reported.

The win forced a decisive Game 7 in the series and sparked celebrations across the city.

Teen suffered severe head injuries after fall

According to relatives cited by local media, the teen was celebrating the Spurs' victory when he fell from a moving vehicle and struck his head.

He was initially taken to an emergency room before being transferred to another hospital because of the severity of his injuries.

A police source later told the San Antonio Express-News that the teenager had been declared brain dead and was not expected to survive.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities have not publicly disclosed additional details about how the incident unfolded, and the exact circumstances remain under investigation. Police call incident 'tragic and preventable' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have not publicly disclosed additional details about how the incident unfolded, and the exact circumstances remain under investigation. Police call incident 'tragic and preventable' {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the accident, the San Antonio Police Department expressed condolences to the teenager's family while urging residents to prioritize safety during celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the accident, the San Antonio Police Department expressed condolences to the teenager's family while urging residents to prioritize safety during celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The San Antonio Police Department extends our sympathy to the family, friends and loved ones affected by this tragic and preventable incident," the department said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The San Antonio Police Department extends our sympathy to the family, friends and loved ones affected by this tragic and preventable incident," the department said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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"This serves as an important reminder that public safety is a shared responsibility. We encourage everyone celebrating to follow traffic laws, stay inside of your vehicles and follow directions from the officers who are there to keep everyone safe," the statement added.

The accident occurred as excitement surrounded the Spurs' postseason campaign. The team's Game 6 victory over Oklahoma City extended the Western Conference Finals to a winner-take-all Game 7.

San Antonio went on to defeat the Thunder on Saturday night to secure a spot in the NBA Finals, where the Spurs will face the New York Knicks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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