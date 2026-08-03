How Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s reported wedding venue differs from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to marry longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez after Portugal’s FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s wedding venue revealed ((L) Cristiano Ronaldo/instagram, (R) Taylor Swift/Instagram)

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While the couple has not officially confirmed the wedding plans, Portuguese outlet Correio da Manhã reported that they are expected to tie the knot in Madeira, the island where Ronaldo was born and raised.

If the reported plans go ahead, the ceremony will be very different from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s recent wedding, which was held at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Here’s what has been reported so far about Ronaldo and Rodriguez’s expected wedding plans.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s reported wedding venue

Reports say Ronaldo and Rodriguez are expected to marry at Funchal Cathedral in Madeira on August 8. The island holds special meaning for Ronaldo because it is where he spent his childhood before leaving home to begin his football career.

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{{^usCountry}} The reports also say the nearby five-star Savoy Palace hotel has been reserved for wedding celebrations, with parts of the property expected to be set aside for guests. So far, the couple has not made any public announcement about the wedding or confirmed the reported date and venue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reports also say the nearby five-star Savoy Palace hotel has been reserved for wedding celebrations, with parts of the property expected to be set aside for guests. So far, the couple has not made any public announcement about the wedding or confirmed the reported date and venue. {{/usCountry}}

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s reported venue reflects his Catholic faith

If the reports are correct, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have chosen a traditional church ceremony instead of a landmark venue. Ronaldo has often spoken about the importance of his family and was raised in a Catholic household, making the reported choice of a cathedral a personal one.

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The wedding plans have attracted attention because they come just weeks after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married at Madison Square Garden. While both weddings are expected to be among the biggest celebrity events of the year, the reported settings are very different, with Ronaldo and Rodriguez seemingly choosing a quieter and more personal location.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez wedding details private

Even with reports about the venue and hotel bookings, many details remain unknown. Ronaldo and Rodriguez have not spoken publicly about the guest list, ceremony or celebrations.

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There has also been speculation about whether guests will be asked to follow privacy rules during the event.

However, there has been no official confirmation that attendees will be required to sign non-disclosure agreements or that photography will be restricted. Until the couple comments publicly, those details remain unverified.