...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

How many NBA titles does Klay Thomson have? Rings and achievements sparks buzz amid Megan Thee Stallion row

Klay Thompson has gained public attention following his breakup with Megan Thee Stallion. The NBA star has won four championships with Golden State.

Published on: May 01, 2026 07:52 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
Advertisement

Amidst a public breakup with Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson has come under massive public attention. The split has turned eyeballs towards his on‑court legacy. Especially how many NBA championships he has won has become a major topic of discussion.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) looks on(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Thompson has played six times in the NBA finals and has lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy four times, all with the Golden State Warriors.

How many rings does Klay have?

Klay Thompson has won four NBA championships during his career with the Warriors: in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. The player won his first championship with Golden State Warriors beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. It broke a 40‑year title drought for the team. His most recent ring was in 2022, again against the Celtics.

Past and present life off the court

In 2015, his first ring was won during a breakthrough season with the Warriors where he averaged 17.0 points per game in that Finals run. By 2017 and 2018, Thompson added two more rings as Golden State. The fourth title was won in 2022.

Meanwhile, his four championship rings continue to be a central part of his story, with one profile describing them as “a key part of his value” as a veteran shooter now playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

 
breakup nba sports
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / How many NBA titles does Klay Thomson have? Rings and achievements sparks buzz amid Megan Thee Stallion row
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.