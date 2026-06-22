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How much money did Wyndham Clark win in the 2026 US Open? Winner's check and payout details revealed

Wyndham Clark won the 2026 US Open and earned $4.5 million from the tournament’s record $22.5 million purse.

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 05:34 am IST
By Sehjal Gupta
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Wyndham Clark left Shinnecock Hills with much more than a trophy. After winning the 2026 U.S. Open, the American golfer earned a massive $4.5 million winner’s check, the biggest payout from the tournament’s record-breaking $22.5 million purse. The victory gave Clark his second U.S. Open title and one of the largest single-event paydays in golf. The purse was increased by the United States Golf Association (USGA), making this year’s championship the richest U.S. Open ever.

Wyndham Clark’s winner’s check after Second U.S. Open title

Wyndham Clark holds the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Clark was in control for most of the week at Shinnecock Hills. His opening-round 64 gave him an early advantage, and he stayed ahead despite strong challenges from several top players.

The win earned him $4.5 million, which was $200,000 more than the amount paid to 2025 U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun. According to the USGA, the total purse for the tournament increased by $1 million from last year, reaching a record $22.5 million.

Beyond the prize money, the victory added another major championship to Clark’s growing résumé. He first won the U.S. Open in 2023 and now joins a small group of players with multiple titles in one of golf’s toughest major tournaments.

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The record purse also rewarded players throughout the field. Every professional who made the cut earned at least $42,863, while all players inside the top 20 received more than $250,000.

For Clark, though, the biggest story was simple. He won another U.S. Open, added a second major trophy to his collection, and walked away with a career-changing $4.5 million prize.

 
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