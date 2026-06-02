Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett was traded from Cleveland to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday while wide receiver A.J. Brown went from Philadelphia to the New England Patriots. Huge NFL deals send Garrett to Rams, Brown to Patriots

Garrett will join the Rams in exchange for two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round NFL Draft pick, a 2028 second-rounder and a 2029 third-rounder.

The blockbuster move, one of the biggest defensive trades in NFL history, comes as the Rams prepare to host the 2027 Super Bowl.

"We have long taken the stance that our goal was for Myles Garrett to be a one-helmet player for his entire career," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement.

"After rewriting the record books and representing our organization with excellence, we were sincere in that desire as we entered this offseason and did not envision a world where Myles was not a Cleveland Brown.

"When the Rams first approached us with the possibility of trading Myles, we remained convicted in our position, but as discussions intensified we were stuck at a legitimate crossroads... hold on to a truly generational player who has become the identity of our team, or do we make the difficult decision that we think is best for the organization over the long run?

"In that framework, the decision became clear, although our emotions were muddled... as we embark on a new era of Browns football with a young core and a replenished asset base, we felt this move was important to our transition."

Garrett, a 30-year-old Texan who was the top overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Browns, was the 2023 and 2025 defensive player of the year.

He has made 412 tackles, 293 of them solo, with 125.5 quarterback sacks, 23 fumbles forced and six fumbles recovered, one for a touchdown.

Last season, Garrett made an NFL record 23 sacks and a league-high 33 tackles for loss.

Verse, 25, was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. He has made 124 tackles, 71 of them solo, with 12 sacks and 22 tackles for loss in two campaigns with the Rams while forcing five fumbles and recovering two.

"Chief among the considerations to make the decision was the inclusion of Jared Verse a player our fan base will love," Berry said. "We receive a young, elite player at a premium position who will only continue to improve."

The Patriots announced they had obtained 28-year-old Brown, a seven-year NFL veteran who helped the Eagles win the 2025 Super Bowl, from the Eagles for unspecified future draft picks.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver has 524 catches for 8,029 yards and 56 touchdowns in 105 regular-season games with the Eagles and Tennessee Titans.

Brown caught 78 passes over 15 games for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

The move reunites Brown with Mike Vrabel, who was his head coach for three seasons with the Titans.

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