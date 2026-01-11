Inconsistent Magic get Moritz Wagner back vs.

The Orlando Magic are looking for consistency as they head into a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

The Magic have alternated wins and losses over their last 13 games which means a 103-91 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday suggests a positive result ahead.

Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley praised his injury-plagued team for its "resiliency."

"This group always does a heck of a job of bouncing back," Mosley said. "They understand exactly how we need to play from the beginning jump ball to the final buzzer. We've got to get to 48 minutes of playing a certain style of basketball. That consistency will help and when we start to get bodies back that will help as well."

Moritz Wagner, who has yet to play this season while recovering from left knee surgery, is probable for Sunday's game, the Magic announced Saturday.

The Magic could get Tristan daSilva back after he missed Friday's game because of back spasms, though he is listed as questionable. Starting guard Jalen Suggs has missed the last four games and has been ruled out for Sunday.

Orlando leading scorer Franz Wagner, who has missed the last 15 games because of a left high ankle sprain, has increased his workload in practice but won't be available Sunday.

Orlando had a season-low point total against the 76ers after shooting just 13.8% on 3-pointers. But it was the Magic's rebounding and ball handling that bothered Mosley more.

"You're never going to control if shots fall," he said. "But you can control the effort on a simple box out to make sure we're hitting guys to finish the possession. When we run, we run into space to attack the basket. Those are things that you can control. ...

"I think it's just finding ways to look in that mirror and say how you've got to approach it every single night no matter who you play."

The Pelicans have been at or near the bottom of the Western Conference standings all season, but they did manage to end a nine-game losing streak with a 128-107 victory at Washington on Friday.

New Orleans broke through by scoring more points than it had in any game during the losing streak, which began Dec. 23.

Trey Murphy III scored 35 points with eight rebounds and Zion Williamson had 31 points to lead the way. Murphy has averaged 34.7 points over the last three games to raise his season average to 21.7, just behind Williamson's team- leading 22.8.

"It's a tough cover," Pelicans interim head coach James Borrego said of the tandem. "Obviously they're playing at a high level and they trust each other. They're taking on more leadership, more responsibility and we trust them to make the right play."

Another tandem that has been effective for New Orleans features rookie lottery picks in center Derik Queen and point guard Jeremiah Fears.

Queen joined Chris Paul as the only Pelicans rookies to have multiple triple-doubles when he had 14 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists against the Wizards. Fears had 16 of his 21 points in the second half.

