Inside Travis Kelce’s fake Taylor Swift ‘breakup contract’: The untold mystery behind the leak

A fake document claiming to reveal a planned breakup between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce created chaos online in September 2024, but the biggest question has never been answered. The document was quickly dismissed as a forgery, and Travis Kelce’s representatives denied it was real. Yet nearly two years later, the identity of the person who created and leaked the so-called “contract” remains unknown, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Travis Kelce’s leaked breakup ‘contract’

Inside Travis Kelce’s fake Taylor Swift ‘breakup contract’: Untold mystery details (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The controversy began on September 3, 2024, when photos of an alleged public relations document were uploaded to Reddit. The papers appeared to be linked to Full Scope Public Relations, the agency representing Kelce at the time.

The document carried the title, Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce’s Public Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift. What made it even more shocking was that it included a specific breakup date, September 28, 2024.

According to the leaked pages, a public statement would be released three days later after media attention had settled. The draft statement described a respectful separation and said both stars would remain focused on their careers while continuing to support each other as friends.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For many fans, the document seemed to confirm long-running claims that the relationship was a publicity arrangement. Others immediately questioned its authenticity, pointing to unusual wording and formatting in the text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many fans, the document seemed to confirm long-running claims that the relationship was a publicity arrangement. Others immediately questioned its authenticity, pointing to unusual wording and formatting in the text. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Taylor Swift reportedly invites Knicks championship starters to wedding; inside her years-long bond with the franchise

Who created the fake document?

The response from Full Scope Public Relations was swift. A representative told media outlets that the documents were “entirely false and fabricated” and had not been created, approved or distributed by the agency.

The agency also said it had contacted Reddit’s legal team and planned to pursue action against whoever was responsible for creating and sharing the forged material.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the document was eventually exposed as fake, it left behind a mystery that has never been fully solved. Fans spent weeks examining screenshots, discussing theories and searching for clues about the source of the leak. Despite intense online attention, no individual or group has publicly taken responsibility.

Since then, the relationship itself has continued to silence doubts raised by the forged papers. What was presented online as evidence of a planned split never came true, and the predicted breakup date passed without incident.

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: Fairytale decor, million dollar budget; Here's all you need to know!

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That has settled one debate. The document was fake. But the larger question that first emerged when those images appeared online still hangs in the air: who created a forged breakup plan convincing enough to fool so many people, and why has that person never been identified?