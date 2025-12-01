Is Courtland Sutton injured? Fans puzzled as Bo Nix 'avoids' Broncos WR; ‘Is he not playing?’
QB Bo Nix completed several early passes, but none were aimed at Courtland Sutton, leading to questions about whether he was dealing with an unreported injury.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton got off to a slow start against the Washington Commanders in their Week 13 matchup, and fans quickly took notice. Quarterback Bo Nix initially completed several early passes, but none were aimed at Sutton. This led to questions about whether he was dealing with an unreported injury.
One fan reacted, "Bo Nix throwing to everyone but Courtland Sutton."
Another commented, “It’s hilarious how Bo Nix doesn’t even target Courtland Sutton lmfao he’s their best receiver by a landslide.”
A third person added, "Bo Nix literally throws to anyone but Courtland Sutton bruh."
Another fan expressed, "Why can’t Bo Nix just throw a pass to Courtland Sutton. Just force it to him, he’s your best receiver. Let him make a play."
Another person wrote, "We’re 28 minutes into the game. And Courtland Sutton has zero targets this half."
Also Read: Madison Beer's mom's birthday gets ruined; BF Justin Herbert seriously injured vs Raiders - Watch
Denver Broncos depth chart
Quarterback (2)
QB1: Bo Nix
QB2: Jarrett Stidham
Running back (3)
RB1: R.J. Harvey
RB2: Tyler Badie
RB3: Jaleel McLaughlin
Tight end/fullback (4)
TE1: Evan Engram
TE2: Adam Trautman
TE3: Nate Adkins
FB: Adam Prentice
Wide receiver (5)
WR1: Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, Lil'Jordan Humphrey
WR2: Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin
Offensive line (8)
LT: Garett Bolles, Geron Christian
LG: Alex Palczewski, Calvin Throckmorton
C: Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth
RG: Quinn Meinerz, Alex Palczewski
RT: Mike McGlinchey, Frank Crum
Defensive line (7)
DE: Zach Allen, Jordan Jackson
DT: D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach
DE: John Franklin-Myers, Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai'vion Jones
Outside linebacker (5)
OLB1: Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss
OLB2: Nik Bonitto, Dondrea Tillman, Que Robinson
Inside linebacker (5)
ILB: Alex Singleton, Garret Wallow
ILB: Dre Greenlaw, Justin Strnad
Cornerback (5)
CB1: Pat Surtain, Jahdae Barron, Reese Taylor
CB2: Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine,
Slot: Ja'Quan McMillian, Jahdae Barron
Safety (5)
S: Brandon Jones, Devon Key
S: Talanoa Hufanga, P.J. Locke, JL Skinner
Special teams (3)
K: Wil Lutz
P: Jeremy Crawshaw
LS: Mitchell Fraboni
KR: Marvin Mims, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie
PR: Marvin Mims, Riley Moss
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.