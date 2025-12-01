Is Courtland Sutton injured? Fans puzzled as Bo Nix 'avoids' Broncos WR; ‘Is he not playing?’

Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos.(Getty Images via AFP) QB Bo Nix completed several early passes, but none were aimed at Courtland Sutton, leading to questions about whether he was dealing with an unreported injury. Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton got off to a slow start against the Washington Commanders in their Week 13 matchup, and fans quickly took notice. Quarterback Bo Nix initially completed several early passes, but none were aimed at Sutton. This led to questions about whether he was dealing with an unreported injury.

One fan reacted, "Bo Nix throwing to everyone but Courtland Sutton."

Another commented, “It’s hilarious how Bo Nix doesn’t even target Courtland Sutton lmfao he’s their best receiver by a landslide.”

A third person added, "Bo Nix literally throws to anyone but Courtland Sutton bruh."

Another fan expressed, "Why can’t Bo Nix just throw a pass to Courtland Sutton. Just force it to him, he’s your best receiver. Let him make a play."

Another person wrote, "We’re 28 minutes into the game. And Courtland Sutton has zero targets this half."

Denver Broncos depth chart

Quarterback (2)

QB1: Bo Nix

QB2: Jarrett Stidham

Running back (3)

RB1: R.J. Harvey

RB2: Tyler Badie

RB3: Jaleel McLaughlin

Tight end/fullback (4)

TE1: Evan Engram

TE2: Adam Trautman

TE3: Nate Adkins

FB: Adam Prentice

Wide receiver (5)

WR1: Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, Lil'Jordan Humphrey

WR2: Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin

Offensive line (8)

LT: Garett Bolles, Geron Christian

LG: Alex Palczewski, Calvin Throckmorton

C: Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth

RG: Quinn Meinerz, Alex Palczewski

RT: Mike McGlinchey, Frank Crum

Defensive line (7)

DE: Zach Allen, Jordan Jackson

DT: D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach

DE: John Franklin-Myers, Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai'vion Jones

Outside linebacker (5)

OLB1: Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss

OLB2: Nik Bonitto, Dondrea Tillman, Que Robinson

Inside linebacker (5)

ILB: Alex Singleton, Garret Wallow

ILB: Dre Greenlaw, Justin Strnad

Cornerback (5)

CB1: Pat Surtain, Jahdae Barron, Reese Taylor

CB2: Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine,

Slot: Ja'Quan McMillian, Jahdae Barron

Safety (5)

S: Brandon Jones, Devon Key

S: Talanoa Hufanga, P.J. Locke, JL Skinner

Special teams (3)

K: Wil Lutz

P: Jeremy Crawshaw

LS: Mitchell Fraboni

KR: Marvin Mims, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie

PR: Marvin Mims, Riley Moss