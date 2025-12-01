Justin Herbert injury update: Trey Lance stocks rise for Week 14; star QB to likely miss Eagles game

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert speaks to reporters during a press conference (AP) Justin Herbert could be sidelined for some time. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback injured his non-throwing hand vs the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Justin Herbert could be sidelined for some time. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, who injured his non-throwing hand vs the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, will undergo surgery on Monday, coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed. If Herbert misses time, Trey Lance will start for the Chargers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.

Harbaugh, after the Chargers' 31-14 win on Sunday, said that Herbert needs to undergo a medical procedure and has a broken bone in his left hand. The coach did not get into specifics.

However, Herbert gave some positive news. The 27-year-old said that even with a fractured left hand, he is treating next Monday night’s game as if he is playing.

What happened vs the Raiders?

Herbert sustained the injury on the Chargers’ opening touchdown drive. The quarterback exited in the first half after hurting his left hand, giving way to Trey Lance while he headed to the locker room with members of the training staff. Los Angeles initially listed him as questionable before he re-emerged on the sideline wearing a bulky protective glove.

Herbert eventually checked back into the game, but the offense clearly adjusted around his limitations. He operated almost exclusively out of shotgun, and the rhythm frequently stalled as the Chargers worked around his compromised grip.

