Is Davante Adams playing tonight? Rams star's slow start vs 49ers sparks injury concerns; 'missing person'

Davante Adams is active and healthy for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. But the veteran wide receiver's quiet start has sparked online speculation, with fans even joking about a "missing person" situation.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams, speaks to the media following a practice session in preparation for an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers., in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayak)

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One fan wrote on X, "It’s the second game of the NFL season and I’m turning it off for Lioness because the Rams have targeted Davante Adams 0 times,"

Another quipped, "Missing person last seen getting on a flight to Melbourne Australia his name is Davante Adams if anyone has seen him we are looking for possible info on his location."

Deep Dive What are Davante Adams' statistics in the game against the 49ers? Davante Adams was targeted 0 times in the game against the San Francisco 49ers, leading to concerns among fans regarding his performance. Why is Aaron Donald not playing in the Rams vs 49ers game? Aaron Donald is not playing because the Rams are managing his return from retirement, and he was not traveling to the game to prevent rushing him back into action. How has the stadium setting affected the viewing experience for fans at the Rams vs 49ers game? The Melbourne Cricket Ground's design has led to complaints about poor viewing angles, with some fans noting significant distances from the field, even for front-row seats.

A third fan commented, "Davante Adams doing nothing in fantasy for me wonderful start to the season."

Another added, "Has anyone told davante adams that there’s a game happening?"

One more wrote, "Davante Adams needs to do something like literally anything."

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Jake Tonges (49ers TE): Tonges suffered a lower-leg injury late in the first half. He could not put weight on his right leg and was helped off the field. He was later ruled out with a knee injury.

Omar Speights (Rams LB): Speights suffered a hip injury in the first half. He was initially listed as questionable but returned to the game.

Alfred Collins (49ers DT): Collins is already out for the season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in practice earlier this week.

Also Read: Melbourne Cricket Ground capacity: Is MCG bigger than SoFi Stadium? Rams vs 49ers details

Other Week 1 injuries

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AJ Brown (Patriots WR): AJ Brown suffered a right high ankle sprain against the Seattle Seahawks. He was hurt in the third quarter when a defender’s knee landed on his ankle while he tried to make a catch. He did not return. X-rays showed no fracture, but an MRI confirmed the high ankle sprain. He is expected to miss at least four weeks and could land on injured reserve.

Sam Darnold (Seahawks QB): Sam Darnold suffered a hip injury after taking a sack early against the Patriots. He is expected to miss Week 2.