Is Davante Adams playing tonight? Rams star's slow start vs 49ers sparks injury concerns; 'missing person'

Davante Adams is active and healthy for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. But the veteran wide receiver's quiet start has sparked online speculation, with fans even joking about a "missing person" situation.
One fan wrote on X, "It’s the second game of the NFL season and I’m turning it off for Lioness because the Rams have targeted Davante Adams 0 times,"
Another quipped, "Missing person last seen getting on a flight to Melbourne Australia his name is Davante Adams if anyone has seen him we are looking for possible info on his location."
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A third fan commented, "Davante Adams doing nothing in fantasy for me wonderful start to the season."
Another added, "Has anyone told davante adams that there’s a game happening?"
One more wrote, "Davante Adams needs to do something like literally anything."
Also Read: Rams vs 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground sparks ‘worst view’ backlash: ‘I’d be pissed’
49ers vs Rams: Other injuries{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Rams vs 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground sparks ‘worst view’ backlash: ‘I’d be pissed’
49ers vs Rams: Other injuries{{/usCountry}}
Jake Tonges (49ers TE): Tonges suffered a lower-leg injury late in the first half. He could not put weight on his right leg and was helped off the field. He was later ruled out with a knee injury.
Omar Speights (Rams LB): Speights suffered a hip injury in the first half. He was initially listed as questionable but returned to the game.
Alfred Collins (49ers DT): Collins is already out for the season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in practice earlier this week.
Also Read: Melbourne Cricket Ground capacity: Is MCG bigger than SoFi Stadium? Rams vs 49ers details
Other Week 1 injuries
AJ Brown (Patriots WR): AJ Brown suffered a right high ankle sprain against the Seattle Seahawks. He was hurt in the third quarter when a defender’s knee landed on his ankle while he tried to make a catch. He did not return. X-rays showed no fracture, but an MRI confirmed the high ankle sprain. He is expected to miss at least four weeks and could land on injured reserve.
Sam Darnold (Seahawks QB): Sam Darnold suffered a hip injury after taking a sack early against the Patriots. He is expected to miss Week 2.