What happened to Sam Darnold? Seahawks QB injury update as backup Drew Lock enters game

NFL insider Ari Meirov shared an update on X, describing the issue as an apparent leg injury.

Quarterback Sam Darnold appeared to be limping after being driven into the ground and was subsequently taken to the medical tent for evaluation. The 29-year-old RB suffered the injury on a sack during the Seahawk's first drive.

The Seattle Seahawks faced an early injury concern just minutes into their season opener against the New England Patriots.

What updates have been given regarding Sam Darnold's injury status?

What updates have been given regarding Sam Darnold's injury status?

What injury did Sam Darnold suffer during the Seahawks' season opener?

What injury did Sam Darnold suffer during the Seahawks' season opener?

“QB Sam Darnold is in the medical tent with an apparent leg injury,” the NFL insider tweeted. Drew Lock entered the game to replace Sam Darnold following the quarterback's injury scare.

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