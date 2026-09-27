Is Dylan Stewart playing today? Latest injury update on South Carolina star as limited snap count vs Alabama frustrates

South Carolina entered its matchup with Alabama in Tuscaloosa trailing 14-0 after the opening quarter, while questions surrounding defensive end Dylan Stewart’s availability quickly became a talking point among Gamecocks fans. Dylan Stewart was expected to be used primarily in key third-down situations. (Instagram @dill5kk)

Stewart saw the field for only four defensive snaps during the first quarter, leaving some supporters frustrated as South Carolina struggled against the Crimson Tide.

Stewart’s snap count sparks fan frustration One fan voiced their frustration on social media, tweeting, “Worst South Carolina secondary I've seen in a long time Dylan Stewart getting paid to play 2 snaps last 4 weeks”

Another referenced Stewart’s reported NIL valuation, posting, “$2 million man Dylan Stewart no where to be found so far”

ESPN sideline reporter Taylor McGregor provided some clarity on Stewart’s situation before kickoff. She reported that the edge rusher was expected to play only 10 to 15 snaps against Alabama after dealing with “upper glute soreness” during the week.

According to McGregor, Stewart was expected to be used primarily in key third-down situations rather than playing his usual workload.

His limited involvement continued to draw attention during the game. One X account noted, “I know he's on a limited snap count today, but I haven't seen Dylan Stewart at all. He just checked in for a play before USC coaches pulled him out before the snap.”

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One fan tweeted, “At this point South Carolina should just put Dylan Stewart at safety.”

Another user expressed, "His entire career has been limited snaps and us waiting for him to get to “100%”."

Beamer’s sideline exchange with Stewart After Alabama added its third touchdown before halftime, a replay caught South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer in an animated exchange with star edge rusher Dylan Stewart.

The broadcast crew suggested Beamer appeared upset with Stewart for taking too long to leave the field. Stewart had been involved in the same Alabama possession, drawing a roughing-the-passer penalty before the drive eventually ended with Ryan Coleman-Williams scoring on a 42-yard touchdown.