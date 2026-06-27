Is Erling Haaland really injured? Fans rage as he's benched for Norway vs Mbappé's France

Erling Haaland was a surprise omission from Norway's starting lineup for their final group-stage match against France. Norway head coach Stale Solbakken opted to leave Erling Haaland on the bench vs France. (REUTERS)

Is Haaland absent due to an injury? The decision was not injury-related, however. Instead, Norway head coach Stale Solbakken opted to leave the Manchester City star on the bench, likely with the intention of using him later in the match as an impact substitute if needed.

At halftime, Norway finds itself trailing France 3-1, with Ousmane Dembele producing a stunning first-half hat trick to put Les Bleus firmly in control.

Norway's lone goal of the match so far came through Thelo Aasgaard, whose strike briefly kept the Vikings within touching distance.

Solbakken chooses heavy rotation Haaland was not the only high-profile Norwegian player left out of the starting lineup, as captain Martin Ødegaard also began the match on the bench.

In a bold tactical move, head coach Stale Solbakken fielded a completely different starting XI from the one that defeated Senegal in Norway's previous outing.

Remarkably, not a single player who started that victory retained their place for the clash against France, highlighting the extent of the manager's squad rotation.

Haaland's stunning performance Meanwhile, the 25-year-old, who began the match among the substitutes, had been one of the tournament's standout performers.

He scored braces in each of Norway's first two group-stage matches, bringing his tally to four goals and drawing level with France star Kylian Mbappe in the scoring charts.

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Given Haaland's red-hot form and the prospect of a blockbuster showdown between two of the World Cup's most prolific scorers, many fans had expected the Norwegian star to start in such a crucial group-deciding clash.

Fans left disappointed However, Haaland's absence from the starting lineup left many supporters frustrated, with fans quickly taking to social media to voice their disappointment.

A fan wrote on X, “This can’t be true…Heavily rotate against France?…and I’m here thinking it’s going to be a blockbuster match.”