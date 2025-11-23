Is Joe Burrow playing tomorrow vs Patriots? Injury update as Bengals make major roster moves

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is recovering from a Grade 3 turf toe injury.(AP) Joe Burrow has been sidelined since Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season after suffering a Grade 3 turf toe injury during a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cincinnati Bengals have officially downgraded quarterback Joe Burrow to out for Sunday’s Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium, despite the QB practicing fully throughout the week. Joe Flacco is set to start his sixth straight game, per Fox News.

Burrow still has a shot to return on Thanksgiving Day vs. the Baltimore Ravens, and if he is not cleared in time, Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills on December 4 is considered the next realistic target.

Joe Burrow injury update

Burrow has been sidelined since Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season after suffering a Grade 3 turf toe injury during a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 15.

The injury, which was caused by a sack from Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead, required surgery on his right big toe and initially carried a recovery timeline of at least three months.

He was cleared to return to practice on Monday and pushed for a potential Thanksgiving comeback. At just over nine weeks post-surgery, there was a slim possibility he could play in Week 12, but the Bengals have officially ruled him out.

Bengals roster moves for Week 12

The Bengals announced several roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Patriots: