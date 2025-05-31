Is Mariah May headed to WWE? ‘The Glamour’ quietly removed from AEW roster

Mariah May has reportedly parted ways with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as she was quietly removed from the company's roster page. The 26-year-old, who is famously known as “The Glamour,” is now set to make her World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) debut, according to multiple media reports. Mariah May reportedly parting ways with AEW, set to make her WWE debut soon(AEW)

Recently, there have been rumours about May's contract with AEW coming to an end. On Friday, May's name was removed from the promotion's website, indicating that her tenure has come to an end, per a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

Sources told Sapp that May is due to join WWE as soon as her two-year contract with the Florida-based promotion ends. However, she has yet to confirm the news herself.

May made her debut with AEW in 2023 as a Toni Storm superfan. However, she went on to defeat “Timeless,” who was once her ally, at AEW All In London 2024, winning the AEW Women's World Title.

She held the title for 174 days before being defeated by Storm at Grand Slam Australia in February 2025. Ahead of the bout, the 29-year-old said of her former protege, “that she's the champion that I’ve always wanted to be but never could be, and that’s because she does not have a heart.”

“My biggest downfall is that I have too much of a heart, Mariah, you sick b****. I am proud of you, but she will soon realize that that is just not good enough,” she added in a February 12 interview with Fightful.

Since failing to reclaim her victory over Storm in the Hollywood Ending match at AEW Revolution 2025, May has remained absent from the wrestling scene. Now her fans await the day she makes her WWE debut.