WWE legend set to joining AEW as contract expires in September-end: 'It's closer than ever' - Report

With former All Elite Wrestling (AEW) champion Jade Cargill’s signing by the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), fans started speculating about the future of other wrestlers. WWE Hall of Famer Edge was one of those whose future in the promotion has been a topic of intense discussion in recent times. Rumours have been rife about Edge leaving WWE in a bid to join AEW. Boozer Rasslin recently claimed that Edge is apparently “closer to AEW” more than ever. Edge (L) and Randy Orton during a WWE match(WWE.com)

“Edge is closer to AEW more than ever apparently. Mind blown on how this business have changed yet so similar to WCW/WWF. The E are playing the right cards right now. Unless something big pops in AEW books in the future,” he wrote.

Edge’s potential final WWE fight took place against Sheamus on SmackDown last month. Appearing against Sheamus in front of crowd in Toronto, Edge took on his long-time friend Sheamus. In an enthralling nearly 20-minute fight between the two prominent WWE fighters, Edge managed to pick up a memorable win.

“What I can say is that this is my last one in front of y’all. I don’t think I can make it another full run to get here again for a match. I’m just being honest with you, but don’t let that be a downer because, man, what an experience you all gave me. I will never forget it. I will never forget it. When I’m 84 years old, and I don’t remember much, I’m damn sure going to remember this. Thank you,” the Rated R Superstar had said following his battle with Sheamus.

Edge’s current WWE contract is scheduled to come to an end this month. Edge had retired from WWE previously but he later reversed his decision to script a return to the ring at the 2020 Royal Rumble. Entering at number 21, Edge did manage to enthral the fans but he did not have a noteworthy show back then. Since then, he has been involved in more than 20 matches in WWE.

Meanwhile, WWE announced former AEW performer Jade Cargill's multi-year signing on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “A dominant athlete who's here to change the game. Join me in welcoming the newest WWE Superstar, Jade Cargill, to the WWE Universe,” wrote WWE Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H.

It is still not certain if Jade Cargill, who has been AEW's longest-reigning TBS champion, will appear on WWE’s main roster straightaway or if she will initially feature in its developmental brand- NXT.

