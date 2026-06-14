Is Mitchell Robinson a Trump supporter? Trump's post celebrating Knicks NBA win reignites links

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson found himself at the center of a political firestorm after his reaction to President Donald Trump attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals raised questions about whether he supports the president.

Why Fans Think Mitchell Robinson Supports Trump After Viral TikTok Posts(Getty Images via AFP)

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Then, the Knicks won their first NBA championship since 1973 and Trump was quick to celebrate. Not only did he celebrate, but he also named Mitchell Robinson in his Truth Social post, reigniting rumors about the center potentially supporting Trump.

Robinson's viral posts sparked questions

Ahead of Game 3 between the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Monday, a TikTok user named Eren posted a video implying Robinson would play better with Trump in the audience, showing a young Allen Iverson playing against Michael Jordan in the 1990s. Robinson commented on the video, “You ain't lying, brother,” according to Newsweek.

Months before the game, Robinson had also posted a photo of himself holding an American flag. When someone commented that it was a fine photo “as long as it wasn't a Trump flag,” and Robinson replied, “I got one,” per Newsweek.

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{{^usCountry}} Voter registration records reviewed by Newsweek show Robinson is a registered Republican in Louisiana, where he grew up. The registration was dated September 2024, and comes after Robinson did not declare a party when he first registered in the state in 2020. Trump calls Robinson a 'great patriot' after championship win {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Voter registration records reviewed by Newsweek show Robinson is a registered Republican in Louisiana, where he grew up. The registration was dated September 2024, and comes after Robinson did not declare a party when he first registered in the state in 2020. Trump calls Robinson a 'great patriot' after championship win {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Knicks went on to win their first NBA championship since 1973 and Trump was quick to celebrate. In a post to Truth Social moments after the win, Trump congratulated the team and owner James Dolan, calling the playoff run “maybe the greatest in the history of basketball." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Knicks went on to win their first NBA championship since 1973 and Trump was quick to celebrate. In a post to Truth Social moments after the win, Trump congratulated the team and owner James Dolan, calling the playoff run “maybe the greatest in the history of basketball." {{/usCountry}}

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Trump singled out several players by name, including Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby but reserved special praise for Robinson.

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“Tonight, a superstar was born,” Trump wrote. “His name is Jalen Brunson, and there are others, including, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and great Patriot, Mitchell Robinson! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP,”

Trump's feelings about the Knicks did not appear to be shared by many of their fans. When he attended Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, he was booed when shown on the jumbotron during the national anthem, per Mediaite. Fans were also frustrated by heavy security measures that led to canceled watch parties outside the arena and restrictions on foot traffic near the Garden for non-ticket holders.

What Mitchell Robinson has actually said about Trump

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Despite the online chatter, Robinson did not seem particularly excited about Trump's presence at the game. He told ESPN ahead of Game 3 that it was “cool, I guess,” that Trump was in the stands.

“We can still get out there and play [no matter] who's here and who's not,” Robinson said, per Newsweek.

Robinson also commented on another TikTok that he was “just trolling,” suggesting his earlier posts may not have reflected a deep political stance.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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