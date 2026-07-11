Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to score in Belgium’s Round of 16 win over the United States, but the all-time leading scorer for the Red Devils has once again been named on the substitutes' bench for Friday’s World Cup quarter-final against Spain.

Romelu Lukaku is the player with the most goals. If he does have an influence on Friday, though, it will be as a substitute. Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

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The 33-year-old is not injured. Coach Rudi Garcia has opted for a tactical approach, starting Charles De Ketelaere upfront while managing Lukaku’s fitness following a limited, injury-affected club season at Napoli.

The veteran striker is expected to provide an impact as a second-half substitute.

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Why Lukaku has been benched?

Garcia's decision reflects Belgium's changing approach as the squad transitions away from its celebrated “Golden Generation.” Bolavip reported that Garcia strategized to use younger attackers to offer greater mobility and pressing against Spain's possession-heavy approach.

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{{^usCountry}} Lukaku is still Belgium's all-time top scorer and one of the nation's best players. The 33-year-old striker showed he can still make an impact during Belgium's Round of 16 win over the United States. He scored after coming off the bench. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lukaku is still Belgium's all-time top scorer and one of the nation's best players. The 33-year-old striker showed he can still make an impact during Belgium's Round of 16 win over the United States. He scored after coming off the bench. {{/usCountry}}

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Lukaku's experience could still prove decisive if Belgium need a goal late in the contest. His physical presence and finishing ability remain valuable weapons in knockout football.

Belgium have also left winger Dodi Lukebakio out of the starting lineup, which is also considered part of Garcia's tactical adjustments.

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Lukaku's injury-plagued season

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Lukaku's injury-plagued season before the World Cup had a role in the decision to utilize him as a substitute, according to World Soccer Talk. Due to an injury sustained during Napoli's preseason, the striker was only able to play 64 minutes in seven games.

Garcia, however, still trusted the veteran forward and named him in the final roster for the North America World Cup, despite the fact that his lack of sharpness cast serious doubt on his World Cup spot competing.